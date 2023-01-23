Taking place on Friday June 9, The Business Day is an annual networking event held at Bridlington Spa.

There will be over 700 business leaders coming together for the event, that will be hosted again by Gyles Brandreth.

Mark Lonsdale, General Manager, Bridlington Spa and The Business Day Producer said: “Clare Balding will provide unique insights to inspire and amuse as she shares her story with Gyles Brandreth. The day brings business leaders together for an inspirational day and is a great way to conclude Humber Business Week.”

Clare Balding is an award-winning broadcaster and author. She has worked on every Olympic Games since 1996 and on every Paralympics since 2000. Clare won BAFTA’s Special Award for her work on London 2012 and continues to present major events in sport, factual documentaries and Royal events, including the wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In June 2022, it was announced in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List that Clare had been awarded a CBE for her services to Sport and Charity.

Stephen Parnaby OBE, Event Director said: “The Business Day is the premier business event in the region, we have a fantastic inspirational lineup of speakers, fabulous break-out sessions, exciting sponsor stands, superb networking opportunities and a great day planned. I am hugely grateful to our sponsors and delegates who make all this possible”.