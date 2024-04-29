Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scarborough Chess Club had mixed results in the 2023/24 Season in the York and District Chess League.

The team finish in the middle of the Second Division as a result of winning six matches, drawing six matches and losing six matches.

They did better in the knock out competition reaching the final in in which the match score was a drawn.

The match had to be resolved by tie break which favoured the York University Team.