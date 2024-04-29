Club Call

Scarborough Chess Club rapid play event, 11th May
By Neil Pennock
Published 29th Apr 2024
Scarborough Chess Club had mixed results in the 2023/24 Season in the York and District Chess League.

The team finish in the middle of the Second Division as a result of winning six matches, drawing six matches and losing six matches.

They did better in the knock out competition reaching the final in in which the match score was a drawn.

The match had to be resolved by tie break which favoured the York University Team.

The club will be holding an all day rapid play event on Saturday the 11th May which is open to any chess players. Details of how to enter this are on the Club Web Site.

