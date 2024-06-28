Coffee and cake weekend to raise funds for Flamborough RNLI

By Claudia Bowes
Published 28th Jun 2024, 17:08 BST
Flamborough RNLI's lifeboat station will be hosting two fund-raising coffee and cake days on July 6 and July 7. Photo: Flamborough RNLI/ Canva.
Flamborough RNLI’s lifeboat station will be hosting two fund-raising coffee and cake days on July 6 and July 7. Photo: Flamborough RNLI/ Canva.
Flamborough RNLI’s lifeboat station will, once again, be hosting two coffee and cake days next month.

Organisers of the event, on Saturday, July 6 or Sunday, July 7, will be welcoming people at the South Landing venue between 10am and 4pm.

A huge selection of delicious cakes will be on offer, including gluten-free alternatives.

They are all baked by the RNLI supports the ‘Pit Stop Crew’, who will also be serving tea and coffee

A spokesperson said: “ Join us at the boathouse on Saturday, July 6 or Sunday, July 7 for coffee and cake!

“There’s always a very warm welcome and a wide choice of delights.

"Come along, enjoy a beautiful location, and support our village lifeboat.”

Visit www.facebook.com/flamborough.rnli for more information about the crew’s work.

