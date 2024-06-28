Flamborough RNLI’s lifeboat station will be hosting two fund-raising coffee and cake days on July 6 and July 7. Photo: Flamborough RNLI/ Canva.

Flamborough RNLI’s lifeboat station will, once again, be hosting two coffee and cake days next month.

Organisers of the event, on Saturday, July 6 or Sunday, July 7, will be welcoming people at the South Landing venue between 10am and 4pm.

A huge selection of delicious cakes will be on offer, including gluten-free alternatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are all baked by the RNLI supports the ‘Pit Stop Crew’, who will also be serving tea and coffee

A spokesperson said: “ Join us at the boathouse on Saturday, July 6 or Sunday, July 7 for coffee and cake!

“There’s always a very warm welcome and a wide choice of delights.

"Come along, enjoy a beautiful location, and support our village lifeboat.”