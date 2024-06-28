Coffee and cake weekend to raise funds for Flamborough RNLI
Organisers of the event, on Saturday, July 6 or Sunday, July 7, will be welcoming people at the South Landing venue between 10am and 4pm.
A huge selection of delicious cakes will be on offer, including gluten-free alternatives.
They are all baked by the RNLI supports the ‘Pit Stop Crew’, who will also be serving tea and coffee
A spokesperson said: “ Join us at the boathouse on Saturday, July 6 or Sunday, July 7 for coffee and cake!
“There’s always a very warm welcome and a wide choice of delights.
"Come along, enjoy a beautiful location, and support our village lifeboat.”
Visit www.facebook.com/flamborough.rnli for more information about the crew’s work.
