Cooplands bakery celebrate 140th birthday in Scarborough weekend of fun

Jamie Wardley and Peter McKenna from Sand in Your Eye create a sand sculpture to mark the 140th birthday of Scarborough firm Cooplands Bakery. Photo courtesy of Marisa Cashill.

This weekend saw Cooplands bakery in Scarborough celebrate 140 years of business, with a host of fun-filled activities making the weekend a great success.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since opening back in 1885 as a pork pie butcher and pie maker in Scarborough, the bakery has grown to 154 shops across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottingham and the Northeast.

Recent accolades in the run up to their anniversary include winning a Great Taste Award for their pork pies in 2023, and they have been shortlisted for the Bakery Industry awards taking place in October, for Craft Bakery Business of the Year and The Rising Star award for NPD manager, Emily Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline Jones, Customer and Marketing Director said: “140 years is a significant milestone for us, since the original bakery in Scarborough, we have developed into a craft bakery with two manufacturing sites and over 150 shops, which are firmly part of their communities.

Highlight of the weekend was a giant walking talking Victoria sponge cake!

"It was important we marked this milestone celebrating with colleagues and customers. We have had a month of activity in our shops, where we have been celebrating with colleagues, we did a random draw and gave 140 of our colleagues an extra days holiday, and it has all culminated in the last two days of activity.

“Our shops have been celebrating by dressing up, getting out into their local communities, and we have had two days of celebration in Scarborough, where we had our very first shop.

“We have been out in Scarborough serving up delicious treats and our famous cheese straws for customers to try, running a spin the wheel competition, and walking down the High Street with a giant walking talking Victoria sponge cake!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also built a giant sand cake on the beach and ran sand workshops for kids to learn how to sand sculpt cupcakes, birthday cakes and gingerbread, and entertained the crowds. It’s been a fantastic way to celebrate our 140th birthday and we are looking forward to the next 140 years!”.

Visit https://cooplands-bakery.co.uk/ for more information.