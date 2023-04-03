Countdown is on for the 164th Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate this July

The ever-popular Great Yorkshire Show will return to the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate from Tuesday 11 till Friday 14 July.

Visitors can expect the best animals in the country competing including national breed shows as well as machinery, food and first-class entertainment to celebrate the very best of farming, food and the countryside.

The best of British livestock will be competing when Beef Shorthorn, Charolais and Longhorn Cattle Societies all host their national competitions at the show.

The countdown is on for the return of the ever-popular Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate this July

There will also be new sheep breed classes with Badger Face Texel and Castlemilk Moorit.

Elsewhere on the showground, sheepdog trials will take place once again and the cheese show will include the charity auction, this year raising funds for Herriot Hospice after raising over £5,500 for The Samaritans last year.

TV presenter Christine Talbot will be back with daily chat shows on the GYS Stage, with special guests Adam Henson, Matt Baker MBE and Peter Wright.

The Main Ring performer for this year’s show will be Lorenzo, the incredible horseman who was a huge hit with visitors to the show back in 2018.

Sporting Soprano Lizzie Jones will also be singing twice a day in the Main Ring.

Charles Mills, Director of the Great Yorkshire Show, said: “Already this year’s show is shaping up to be really exciting, with some of the best livestock in the country competing as well as some great entertainment from some well-known names in the farming industry.

"Look out for more announcements in the coming months about what’s new at this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.”

Tickets are on sale now with no tickets available on the gate as visitor numbers are capped at 35,000 a day.

The event will continue to be run over four days thanks to positive feedback from our visitors and exhibitors. Farmer tickets are available for the 2023 show and available from farming outlets.

Tickets are priced at £32 for adults, £13 for children and family tickets are £80 per day.