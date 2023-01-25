You can have fun on the Zog trail at Dalby Forest.

Launching week commencing January 30, the new family activity trail and a free interactive app, developed by Arcade, will encourage your little dragons to learn about how they can care for the forest and how the forests can care for them.

Based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Zog is a loveable, if somewhat clumsy dragon at Madam Dragon’s school who is always striving to win a golden star.

Zog learns lots of essential dragon skills including flying, roaring and capturing princesses.

Youngsters about to begin the Zog trail.

Forestry England’s Dalby Forest is inviting children into the forest to learn essential lessons just like Zog.

Connecting with nature is essential for children’s wellbeing and the new interactive family trail and app invites children to play in Dalby Forest.

They will find out more about forests and have the chance to interact with Zog and some of his fellow dragon students.

Grab a Zog trail activity pack for only £4 before starting the trail for lots of fun things to do on your forest adventure, such as collecting golden stars and searching for hidden letters along the way to solve a word puzzle.

When reaching the end of the trail, they complete a crayon rubbing to get their certificate and take a selfie with Zog!