Dragons in the Great Ryedale Maze

The fun, family attraction (formerly known as The Great Yorkshire Maze) makes a welcome return to the foot of the Yorkshire Wolds this summer holidays, following its hugely popular debut in 2020.

The Great Ryedale Maze promises a field full of fun for adults, teenagers and children, with two mazes, an action-packed Vintage Funfair, Football Darts and a Big Top with live entertainment for families. There will also be a range of hot and cold food and drinks to cater for all tastes, served from the Cabin Café.

The larger of the two mazes is the specially designed Yorkshire Dragon Maze, which takes its inspiration from the rich history of the Ryedale area, and in particular the Viking carving of a dragon at Levisham church, known as the Ryedale Dragon.

Cutting the path

Its complex design is set to challenge even the most experienced of maze adventurers, and a series of clues will test the powers of deduction.

For younger explorers there’s the two-acre Dragon Mini-Maze, with a simpler design and colourful dragons to meet along the way, including Typhon, Viserion and Pendragon.

Its entrance sign ‘Here Be Dragons’ echoes the marking of unexplored territories on ancient maps, where dangers were thought to lurk.

Not only can dragons be found at The Great Ryedale Maze, but an Octopus too! The Vintage Funfair has three new rides this year - the 1960s Octopus and 1950s Twister will deliver thrilling white-knuckle rides for adventurous teenagers and parents.

Youngsters will love the colourful dragons

Adults and children alike can enjoy an exhilarating motorbike ride on the 1936 Speedway, a race around the Brooklands Dodgems from 1937 or a bird’s eye spin on the 1930s Chair-o-Plane.

Kids can climb aboard the oldest ride Hush Hush the Train dating from 1933, while Swing Boats and the third new ride Muffin the Mule will bring further fun.

The game stalls offer a chance to impress the family and win a prize every time – visitors can have a go at the newly-restored Rifle Range or Basketball, then try to Hook-a-Duck and Flip-a-Frog.

Continuing the Euro 2020 vibe and for some competitive fun there’s Football Darts - instead of throwing a dart, budding footballers can take aim at the giant velcro dartboard and show off their striking skills!

There will be picnic tables and benches socially-distanced around the fairground and inside the Big Top for visitors to relax and enjoy a range of family-friendly live entertainment at set times throughout the day, with a cuppa and cake, a Berry Best Ice Cream, or a barbecued bite from the Cabin Café.

Organiser of The Great Ryedale Maze, James Cundall says “We are very excited to be bringing The Great Ryedale Maze back to the heart of North Yorkshire.

"Our Yorkshire Dragon maze will bring local history to life by using a design created by a Viking over 1000 years ago. The maze will tell the story of the Vikings in North Yorkshire, while the Mini-Maze will promote an environmental message about climate change and plastic recycling.”

”We are also delighted to have been granted planning permission from Ryedale District Council for the next five years, so The Great Ryedale Maze is set to become a regular summer attraction for our area.”

The Great Ryedale Maze will be open every day from 14 July to 5 September 2021.

Half price admission is available to anyone in receipt of Disability Living Allowance (DLA) or Personal Independence Payment (PIP), and their carer.

The maze also offers 20% discount to NHS staff and their families - take proof of employment to the Box Office.