Dreamboats and Petticoats musical is heading to Bridlington Spa for a week-long run of shows

The hit musical Dreamboats and Petticoats will be at the Bridlington Spa for a week-long run in August.

The show, a Bill Kenwright and Laurie Mansfieldproduction, sees Bobby and Laura, Norman, Sue and the gang get back together for the follow-on musical inspired by the million selling albums.

The shows run from Tuesday August 23 to Saturday, August 27 with performances at 7.30pm and selected matinees at 2.30pm.

A spokesman said: “With book by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran and musical supervision by Keith Strachen, Bringing on Back the Good Times is packed with some of the greatest songs ever written, from Roy Orbison, Eddie Cochran, Elvis Presley, The Walker Brothers and many, many more, and will once again have audiences all jiving in the aisles and singing along.”

Hit recording star of Venus in Blue Jeans, Go Away Little Girl, It’s Almost Tomorrow and many more, Mark Wynter will be joining a company of established Dreamboats and Petticoats favourites from the past 15 years.

Elizabeth Carter and David Ribi, Dreamboats and Petticoats’ most successful ever co-stars, lead the cast in the third musical inspired by the latest release in the series of smash-hit, multi-million selling Dreamboats and Petticoats albums, Bringing On Back The Good Times is filled with wit, charm and songs from the golden era of Rock ’n’ Roll.