Drone show to light up the sky above Scarborough Castle
Visitors to the event, which runs from November 19-23, are invited to take a journey round Scarborough with Thomasin Farrer and local schoolchildren as the town’s 400th anniversary as the UK’s first seaside resort approaches.
The event also offers a unique chance to see the Scarborough Castle illuminations up close.
The display is produced by Flight Shows, one of the UK's leading drone show companies. The text is written by Stephen Joseph Theatre's Nick Lane, soundscape, sound design and recording by Ernie Acquah, with the voices of Georgie Samuels and members of The Stephen Joseph Theatre's Young Company.
There will be fire, light and music performances before the show and food and drink stalls will be available.
Scarborough Castle will be open from 5pm with the display approximately an hour after site opening. The event will conclude by 7.30pm.
For more information visit: https://scarboroughfair.uk/events/drone-display-at-scarborough-castle-2/