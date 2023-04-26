Due to popular demand ten brand new chalets have been installed on Bridlington seafront
Ten new chalets in Bridlington have been installed and are available to hire just in time for the upcoming bank holidays.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Coastal Services team has installed the new chalets at Belvedere in Bridlington, located on the south beach towards the end of the promenade. All ten of the new chalets are now available for hire.
Kirsty Salisbury, General Manager of the Coastal Services, said: “Our chalets in Bridlington are so popular that they regularly sell out, so we wanted to give more people the opportunity to enjoy a chalet near the beach.
"I know these new chalets will prove equally popular.”
Available for hire for a day, week or even longer, the chalets are perfect for families visiting Bridlington beaches.
Each chalet comes with deckchairs, garden chairs, electricity, and access to a water tap.
To book the chalets, email [email protected] or call the Coastal Services team on 01262 678255 or visit the Coastal Services office.