East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Coastal Services team has installed the new chalets at Belvedere in Bridlington, located on the south beach towards the end of the promenade. All ten of the new chalets are now available for hire.

Kirsty Salisbury, General Manager of the Coastal Services, said: “Our chalets in Bridlington are so popular that they regularly sell out, so we wanted to give more people the opportunity to enjoy a chalet near the beach.

"I know these new chalets will prove equally popular.”

Ten new chalets have been installed at Belvedere in Bridlington.

Available for hire for a day, week or even longer, the chalets are perfect for families visiting Bridlington beaches.

Each chalet comes with deckchairs, garden chairs, electricity, and access to a water tap.

