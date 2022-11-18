Taking place on December 8 from 4pm-7pm at East Riding College, festivities include a Santa’s grotto designed by the campus art students and stalls for local businesses to showcase their work.

There will also be raffle prizes which have been donated to raise funds for the RNLI - prizes include ten VIP paintballing tickets and a meal for two at Ferns Farm

Public sector management students at the college designed this event to support the RNLI while also working towards their studies.

East Riding College will be holding a special Christmas fair to raise funds for the RNLI and bring joy to the local children.

Most Popular

Carla Morrall, one of the organisers of the event, said: “We hope to bring some magic into the children's lives this December in the run-up to Christmas - given the past couple of years, bringing some fun and magic back we feel is very much needed!

“In the process we are also raising funds to help our local RNLI, who save lives at sea every day.

“We are just hoping to secure a few more businesses who wish to host their own stalls for the event. All businesses who wish to participate are charged a small £10 fee which gets donated to our local RNLI and any profits they make on their own products are theirs to keep.”

In addition to looking for local businesses to man the stalls, the team is looking for donations of chocolate selection boxes for the children who visit Santa in his grotto.

Advertisement Hide Ad