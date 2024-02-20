East Riding Leisure Centre in Bridlington to host free taster sessions for women aged 50 and above

Move and Groove and walking netball sessions are being held at the Leisure Centre in Bridlington every Thursday, from February 22.

The sessions, starting on February 22, from 1.00pm - 2.00pm, are designed for ladies aged 50 and above who are interested in experiencing enjoyable dance sessions. These sessions cater to different fitness levels, offering a range of low to mid-intensity dance.In addition, the Health and Wellbeing Group are launching eight free taster evening walking netball sessions at East Riding Leisure Bridlington, also starting on February 22, from 6.00pm - 7.00pm. After the eight weeks have finished, the price will be £3 per session.

Designed for ladies aged 50 and above, the sessions focus on providing an enjoyable experience with walking netball. These sessions accommodate various fitness levels, offering a range of low to mid-intensity walking netball activities. There is no need to book on the first week - just turn up 15 minutes early to register.

