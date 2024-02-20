East Riding Leisure Centre in Bridlington to host free taster sessions for women aged 50 and above
The sessions, starting on February 22, from 1.00pm - 2.00pm, are designed for ladies aged 50 and above who are interested in experiencing enjoyable dance sessions. These sessions cater to different fitness levels, offering a range of low to mid-intensity dance.In addition, the Health and Wellbeing Group are launching eight free taster evening walking netball sessions at East Riding Leisure Bridlington, also starting on February 22, from 6.00pm - 7.00pm. After the eight weeks have finished, the price will be £3 per session.
Designed for ladies aged 50 and above, the sessions focus on providing an enjoyable experience with walking netball. These sessions accommodate various fitness levels, offering a range of low to mid-intensity walking netball activities. There is no need to book on the first week - just turn up 15 minutes early to register.
For further information on either Move and Groove or evening walking netball, contact Michelle Leach at East Riding of Yorkshire Council on 07929 773575 or email [email protected] or call East Riding Leisure Bridlington on 01482 393980.