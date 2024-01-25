East Riding Libraries are celebrating the 25th birthday of 'The Gruffalo' with exciting special events

In February, East Riding Libraries are putting on special themed events in honour of the 25th birthday of 'The Gruffalo'.

There will be chances to join in for a story time like no other, featuring an interactive and energetic retelling of Julia Donaldson's beloved tale. This magical experience will be brought to life by the talented Carol Burton from Puppets, Plays, and Story Days.

Librarian Kimberley Harston says: “The Gruffalo is a firm favourite amongst both staff and customers, so we are really excited to be able to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of this iconic story. Puppets, Plays & Story Days bring The Gruffalo to life with every performance, so it is one you won't want to miss!"

The sessions are most suitable for those aged three - seven.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Don't miss this enchanting celebration that promises to bring the characters from The Gruffalo to life. Booking is required, so secure your spot early for a delightful, family-friendly experience. Let the festivities begin as we embark on a journey into the magical world of The Gruffalo!”

Tickets are free but booking is essential. The events will take place on selected dates during February.

Every child who attends will get the chance to win their very own Gruffalo Puppet Set, bringing the beloved characters to life. One lucky attendee at each event will be chosen to win the puppet set in a prize draw run by Puppets, Plays and Story Days.