STREAM activities focus on ‘learning through fun’ and have science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and mathematics at their core. They are all free to attend.

Sessions include the popular Lego Art, using specially designed Lego Art kits to make amazing pictures out of bricks. No fewer than 17 libraries will be offering this activity right across the East Riding.

The Code-a-Pillars will march their way to Bridlington Central Library where library staff will be reading Eric Carle’s classic story, The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Young people will be introduced to the basics of computer coding and shown how they can code the Code-a-Pillars to follow instructions and walk from one piece of food to another, just like the caterpillar in the story.

An alternative to coding might be engineering - the Duplo Storytime Stay and Play sessions begin with a themed story and then children can build something from it using matching themed Duplo sets. From airports and trains to fairgrounds or farmyards, there is a whole range of stories and bricks to explore.

For older children, East Riding Libraries will be making maths fun with their EaRL Robots maths challenge. The aim is to solve a maths question and then code an EaRL Robot to walk to the answer. These sessions will be at Beverley Library.

For those who love science, Hessle Library has just the activity session. The new microscopy kit will be there to be used to look at all kinds of specimens up close and wonder at the minute beauty of the most unexpected things.

Librarian Caroline Wilkinson said, “Our STREAM offer is designed to combine learning with fun and we’ve been busy devising a whole range of really varied activity sessions for all ages and interests.”

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's Cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Our excellent range of activities and learning opportunities at our libraries is continuously expanding and there really is something for everyone. And what’s really great is that they’re free to attend which is such a welcome help for families right now.”