East Yorkshire caravan site top rated staycation destination online for its free fresh eggs and rural location
A caravan and glamping site in East Yorkshire have topped the list of farm-based attractions on a leading booking platform.
West Hale Gate Caravan Site based near Burton Fleming has scored 9.9 out of 10 based on more than 100 customer reviews on Pitchup.com.
Visitors were singing the campsites praises, highlighting the location, cleanliness and free eggs gifted straight from the farm itself.
Mandy Lindley, site owner, said: “We started up the caravan site last July and listed it on Pitchup straight away.
This year people have kept coming throughout September and October so we’ve had six or seven weeks longer.”
They seem to love it and we’re delighted with the reviews and that fact we’re one of the most loved sites on the platform.”
Mrs Lindley and her husband Edward had previously run the glamping site for seven years, before adding the caravan site last year.
Currently, they offer 3 shepherd’s huts, 12 caravan pitches and have just built an outdoor swimming pool ready to welcome guests next year.
Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup.com, said:
“West Hale Gate Caravan Site is a credit to owners Mandy and Edward and offers exactly the type of experience and atmosphere people look for in a farmed-based campsite.
So many reviews picked up on their warm welcome and friendliness and the cleanliness of the facilities, and of course, free eggs, which everyone loves.
The site has attracted more than 100 reviews with barely a negative comment among them. That’s a real achievement.”
To find out more about West Hale Gate Caravan Site, please visit https://www.pitchup.com/campsites/England/North_East/East_Yorkshire/Burton_Fleming/west-hale-gate-caravan-site/