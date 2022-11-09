West Hale Gate Caravan Site based near Burton Fleming has scored 9.9 out of 10 based on more than 100 customer reviews on Pitchup.com.

Visitors were singing the campsites praises, highlighting the location, cleanliness and free eggs gifted straight from the farm itself.

Mandy Lindley, site owner, said: “We started up the caravan site last July and listed it on Pitchup straight away.

West Hale Gate Caravan site near Burton Fleming, which has topped the list of popular farm-based attractions on leading online booking platform Pitchup.com.

This year people have kept coming throughout September and October so we’ve had six or seven weeks longer.”

They seem to love it and we’re delighted with the reviews and that fact we’re one of the most loved sites on the platform.”

Mrs Lindley and her husband Edward had previously run the glamping site for seven years, before adding the caravan site last year.

Currently, they offer 3 shepherd’s huts, 12 caravan pitches and have just built an outdoor swimming pool ready to welcome guests next year.

Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup.com, said:

“West Hale Gate Caravan Site is a credit to owners Mandy and Edward and offers exactly the type of experience and atmosphere people look for in a farmed-based campsite.

So many reviews picked up on their warm welcome and friendliness and the cleanliness of the facilities, and of course, free eggs, which everyone loves.

The site has attracted more than 100 reviews with barely a negative comment among them. That’s a real achievement.”

