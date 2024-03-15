The activities are all part of the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, which is funded by the Department for Education, and is primarily aimed at those aged between five and 16, and who are in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.

The free sessions will take place across the East Riding and include musical themed dance workshops, Easter crafts, sports camp as well as outdoor adventure sessions and farm experiences.

New to Holiday Activities and Food in 2024 include goat walking in Hedon, music workshops in Beverley, Withernsea and Bridlington, football camps in Bridlington and multi-sports in Wilberfoss.

For young people there is a new fitness programme taking place at nominated leisure centres, with activities including swimming, circuit classes and zorb football.

All activities are inclusive, with some SEND specific sessions available, such as UV glow sports, team games and farm experiences.

Councillor Victoria Aitken, cabinet member for children, families and education at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "We’re really pleased to be supporting the Holiday Activities and Food scheme again, as any parent of school-age children knows, keeping the kids busy throughout school holidays is not easy.

"This is a fabulous programme of free events for our children and young people to keep them entertained, active and having fun."