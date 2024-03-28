Easter fun at Castle Howard includes exclusive Spring jewellery display and family-friendly Easter Trail

Castle Howards will re-open for Easter on March 29. Photo: Little Sixpence Photography.

Independent and multi-award-winning jewellery business Bradley’s Jewellers York has secured a prime position in the Courtyard Window the stately home, just in time for its Easter reopening.

The extensive jewellery display includes best-selling pieces from Bradley’s Jewellers York’s

existing collections and exclusive creations that have been produced solely for Castle Howard and its springtime visitors. Highlights include new additions to the popular York Daffodil collection, such as pendants, earrings, brooches, bangles and charm bracelets crafted in sterling silver and set with yellow sapphires and citrines, plus the Cultured Pearl collection of pendants, stud earrings and drop earrings.

Kay Bradley with Castle Howard Courtyard Window Display. Photo: GARETH BUDDO.

Visitors can shop a wider product assortment in the House Gift Shop, where Bradley’s Jewellers York has a dedicated fine jewellery concession, and in the Farm Shop, where a smaller number of pieces are presented to the public.

Kay Bradley, Bradley’s Jewellers York owner, said: “When the opportunity arose to transform the Courtyard Window, I simply couldn’t resist the chance!

“I am excited for people to see the exclusive designs we have created for Castle Howard, notably the Arts & Crafts Daisy collection that’s inspired by William Morris.

“Many of the pieces presented over the next few weeks are exclusive to Castle Howard and have been created with the venue’s history and style in mind.

“With more events on the horizon too, this is a great example of local businesses working collaboratively to put the spotlight on our great region. It’s very in-keeping with the Yorkshire Spirit!”

The Bradley’s Jewellers York Courtyard Window takeover will conclude on April 22, 2024.

Other Easter fun is to be had at Castle Howard this half-term, with a special Easter Animal Trail for the whole family to enjoy.

Discover a menagerie of willow animals in the beautiful gardens this Easter, and encounter foxes, owls, hares, and more.

Collect an illustrated trail map and adventure around the grounds to collect a series of clues to win a chocolatey prize.

The enchanting trail is for children and families, and is a lovely outdoor experience surrounded by nature's beauty. The Easter Trail is Included in House & Gardens tickets.