Easter holidays activities: Active Coast plans many fun-filled family events in and around Bridlington for half-term

From indoor guided clay figure workshops to pirate themed outdoor crafts, indoor yoga to bootcamps, cricket sessions to group walks, seaweed pressing and soap making to fossil hunts and bushcraft - there is something for everyone.

All the Active Coast activities are free; however some require booking in advance, due to limited places.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, East Riding of Yorkshire Council's Cabinet member for coastal communities and heritage, said: “It’s great to see another varied and exciting programme from Active Coast for the Easter holidays, which I know will prove popular! Families of all ages can benefit from all these superb activities and sessions, and have fun at the same time.”

Activities include:

Dynamo Cricket with Yorkshire Cricket Board: Join the Active Communities Team in partnership with Yorkshire Cricket Board who will be delivering Dynamo Cricket this Easter. Tailored for youngsters aged 8-11, these dynamic and engaging sessions will guide participants through a series of fun, interactive drills, and exciting games. Tuesday March 26 : 10am-12pm : The Sports Hall, East Riding Leisure Bridlington YO15 2QQ.

Coastal Explorers: Seaweed Pressing and Soap making with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust: Join Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and the Active Communities Team as they discover and press vibrant seaweed specimens, turning them into beautiful keepsakes, as well as channel creativity crafting personalised, nature-inspired soaps. Led by knowledgeable guides, this session is not just about creating art; it's about fostering an appreciation for marine life and sustainable practices: Monday March 25 : 10am-12pm : South Landing Beach, Flamborough, Bridlington YO15 1AE.

Coastal Explorers: Coastal Crafts and Exploration with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust: Embark on a coastal adventure this Easter with a Coastal Crafts and Exploration activity session, presented in collaboration with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. Tailored for families aged six and above, expert guides will uncover the treasures of the Yorkshire coast tide pools. Afterwards, unleash your creativity with coastal crafts, turning beachcombed finds into unique keepsakes. Sessions will take place at South Landing Beach, Flamborough, Bridlington YO15 1AE on various dates: Monday March 25, 1pm-3pm : Wednesday March 27, 1pm-3pm : Wednesday April 3, 10am-12pm.

Cricket and Multi Sports with Yorkshire Cricket Board: Kick off the Easter break with the Cricket and Multi-Skills Workshop, designed for children aged 6-12. Led by experienced coaches from Yorkshire Cricket Board and the Active Communities Team, this dynamic workshop offers an exciting blend of cricket fundamentals and diverse multi sports games and activities.Tuesday March 26 : 1pm-3pm : The Sports Hall, East Riding Leisure Bridlington YO15 2QQ.

Bridlington Sunrise Yoga: A peaceful morning of yoga in the warmth of Bridlington Spa to start the day off in the right way. This 60 minute yoga session will include a series of yoga postures combined with breathing techniques suitable for both beginners and experienced participants. The sessions will take place with a spectacular view over the sea at Bridlington Spa: Tuesday March 26 and Tuesday April 2: 8am-9am: Age: 16+: no previous experience is necessary.

Coastal Explorer: Join an unforgettable rockpooling adventure along the East Riding coastline! Immerse yourself in the fascinating world of rock pools, where a hidden universe of marine life awaits discovery. This guided rockpooling session promises an engaging and educational experience suitable for families of all ages : Wednesday March 27: 11am-1pm : South Landing Beach, Flamborough, Bridlington YO15 1AE.

Multi Sports: Join in the Active Coast Multi Sports session tailored for children aged 6 and above. Led by experienced coaches from the Active Communities team, this dynamic and energetic session will focus on a wide variety of different activities to engage children in physical activity. Whether you want to send the kids to keep them busy during the holidays or join in together as a whole family, no previous experience is needed to join in this activity: Wednesday March 27 : The Sports Hall, 12pm-1pm East Riding Leisure Withernsea : HU19 2QA.

Beach Clean: Join the Active Communities Team in Withernsea as they undertake one of the first beach cleans of the year. Get litter picks at the ready and help to collect as much rubbish as possible! A fantastic hands-on family activity to build awareness of environmental responsibility and how we can all play our part to look after the environment. No previous experience is necessary and all equipment will be provided: Wednesday March 27: 1:30pm-3pm : Withernsea Beach, Pier Towers, Pier Rd, Withernsea HU19 2JS.

Evening Yoga, Withernsea: A relaxing evening yoga class in the warmth of the Meridian Centre, Withernsea. This 60 minute Yoga session will include a series of yoga postures combined with breathing techniques suitable for both beginners and experienced participants: Wednesday March 27and Wednesday April 3: 7pm-8pm : Meridian Centre, Withernsea : HU19 2HH Suitable for age: 16+.

Mile Marker Walk, Bridlington: Join us for a one hour scenic walk from East Riding leisure Bridlington towards Sewerby passing various mile markers plaques along the way. The inclusive walk is weekly at the same time and invites walkers of all abilities to join the friendly group : Every Thursday: East Riding Leisure Bridlington : 10am-11am : YO15 2QQ : Just turn up on the day, meeting point is in the café area.

Coastal Explorers Fossil Hunt: Embark on a family adventure at the Fossil Hunt on Withernsea Beach. Join the Active Communities team for a guided exploration of ancient treasures hidden in the sands. Uncover fascinating fossils, learn about prehistoric life and create lasting memories. Book a spot for a morning of fun and discovery! Tuesday April 2: 10am-12pm : Withernsea Beach, Pier Towers, Pier Rd, Withernsea HU19 2JS.

Family Archery, Team Building and Problem Solving: Experience an action-packed family afternoon in Withernsea. Join in to merge soft archery, team building, and problem solving together for an exciting blend of challenges and games. Led by expert instructors from the Active Communities team, this family friendly session will provide both learning and fun this Easter. Why not book this alongside the Withernsea Beach Fossil Hunt in the morning for an unforgettable day in Withernsea? Tuesday April 2: 1:30pm-3:30pm : Memorial Gardens, Pier Road, Withernsea, HU19 2JS.

Coastal Explorer; Bushcraft and Survival Skills: Embark on a family adventure at Danes Dyke with this very popular Bushcraft activity session. Become immersed in the great outdoors and learn essential survival skills together. Experienced guides will teach the art of shelter building and fire starting, creating an interactive and educational experience for all ages. This session promises a day of hands on learning and fun: Wednesday April 3: 1:30pm-3:30pm : Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, Bridlington YO15 1AA.

Dance Workshop: Designed for young dancers of all skill levels, this lively and fun-filled class promises a fantastic blend of movement, music, and imagination. Experienced instructors will guide them through dynamic choreography, enhancing their coordination and rhythm while fostering a love for dance. This session is suitable for age 5+ : Thursday April 4: 10:30am - 12pm : The Sports Hall, East Riding Leisure Bridlington YO15 2QQ.

Kids / Family Bootcamp: Join a dynamic and fun fitness experience that will get the whole family moving and having a blast. Led by expert trainers from the Active Communities team, this bootcamp incorporates exciting challenges, teamwork activities and exercises suitable for ages 6+. No previous experience is necessary : Thursday April 4: 1pm – 2:30pm : The Sports Hall, East Riding Leisure Bridlington YO15 2QQ.

Clay Portrait crafts with Thread and Press CIC: A new craft session, courtesy of the amazingly talented Thread And Press CIC. A fantastic session for children to learn how to model with clay and make a relief clay portrait. Children are invited to book a place and parents can join in too at no extra cost. All materials and equipment provided : Friday April 5: Two sessions to choose from; 10am-12 noon or 1-3pm : The Sewerby Room, East Riding Leisure Bridlington YO15 2QQ.

All Ride: The All Ride adapted cycle scheme in Bridlington will return for 2024. Each session will be a chance to cycle along the North Promenade in Bridlington on a specially adapted bike, which are designed for those with additional needs and mobility issues. Bikes can be booked out for up to an hour free of charge. The scheme will launch on Friday April 5 and run up until the end of summer. All Ride will be running every week between 10am and 3pm from Victoria Terrace, North Promenade, Bridlington. Participants can turn up on the day or pre-book a time slot by calling 01482 844422.

Crafts with Wildcats: ‘Ahoy there Pirates!’: Join Wildcats Crafts and search the seven Seas for treasure! Using an array of natural materials, craft a treasure chest, treasure map, ship, sword or any other pirate delight. All families are welcome on this wonderful craft adventure at Danes Dyke, Flamborough : Saturday April 6: Danes Dyke Nature Reserve, Flamborough, Bridlington YO15 1AA: 10am until 12pm. Simply turn up on the day.

Parkrun: Sewerby and Humber Bridge: Enjoy a stunning 5k course for all abilities amongst stunning coastal scenery. Walk, jog or run the flat course alongside hundreds of others and a host of volunteers: Every Saturday : 9am : Two Coastal locations: Sewerby Hall and Gardens and Humber Bridge Country Park. Pre registering is essential by visiting www.parkrun.org.uk/register