The dramatic Yorkshire Coast extends for more than 90 miles from Staithes in the north to Spurn Point in the south. There are many popular places to visit along the Yorkshire Coast, from famous tourist destinations such as the seventh century ruins of Whitby Abbey to popular beaches along the coast including Robin Hood’s Bay.

However, the coast doesn’t just include stunning areas that are known by millions of people, it is also gifted with secluded and secret places that not many people are aware of.

The rich coastline boasts the beautiful historic seaside resorts of Scarborough, thought to be the first Victorian seaside resort, and breathtaking harbour towns of Whitby where you can enjoy the views of North York Moors.

Saltwick Bay near Whitby. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

Best hidden gems along the Yorkshire Coast

Danes Dyke

Danes Dyke was declared a Local Nature Reserve in 2002 when it was recognised for its wildlife value and its importance to the local community.

The purpose of Local Nature Reserves is to protect places of special interest and provide space for research, education and enjoyment.

The beach of Danes Dykes near Flamborough. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The unique sea and cliff environment is protected as a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and its seabird colonies make for beautiful views as well as a Special Protection Area. The offshore environment has been noted as a Sensitive Marine Area and a Special Area of Conservation.

In 1979 the area was designated a Heritage Coast due to its rich history and landscape. The Dyke is prehistoric in origin, and Bronze Age arrowheads were found when it was excavated by Pitt-Rivers in 1879.

RAF Holmpton

This former Royal Air Force (RAF) Holmpton is a Cold War nuclear bunker preserved by volunteers and veterans and is now an attraction for visitors.

A couple walk down the beach at Hornsea. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

It was built in the 1950s as an early warning radar station as part of the ROTOR Radar Defence Programme and has remained as part of the Defence Estate until December 2014 when it was sold into private ownership after 62 years of military service.

Hornsea Museum

The museum was established in 1978 and is housed in an 18th century farmhouse and two cottages.

It is largely run by volunteers and the farmhouse was occupied by the Burn family for nearly 300 years.

It walks visitors through Victorian rural life and local history concerning north Holderness.

Blacktoft Sands

The nature reserve lies, hidden, on the south bank of the River Ouse, where the waterway widens to become the Humber Estuary.

It is managed by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, which leases the site from Associated British Ports.

The reserve’s tidal reedbed is the largest in England and is is maintained by using a mixture of grazing with our six Konik horses, reed cutting and maintaining and excavation of pools within the reedbed.

Saltwick Bay

This North-East facing and hidden bay overlooks the beautiful rugged North Sea and covers some of the country’s most quaint countryside.

The unique bay can be traced back to the 17th century and its history is made up of Jurassic fossils, shipwrecks and Second World War, when the bay was used as a gun point.

Saltwick Bay is also a six-minute drive from Whitby.

Hayburn Wyke

You could enjoy a secluded picnic at this beautiful spot which is located between the villages of Cloughton and Scalby.

With the clear waters and rocky coastline, you will be guaranteed a tranquil escape from the daily stresses of everyday life.

Esk Valley

The Esk Valley is situated in the North York Moors National Park and is the perfect place for nature and history enthusiasts as well as hikers.

There are plenty of walks to take and villages to explore here as well as the beautiful coastline.

Port Mulgrave

This derelict former ironstone exporting port lies between Staithes and Runswick Bay and many rows of domestic properties overlook the port as they sit on top of the cliff.

