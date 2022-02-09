‘Enchanting’ Pinocchio ballet heading to Bridlington Spa in March

Harris Beattie and Bruno Serraclara in Northern Ballet's Pinocchio. Photo courtesy of Drew Forsyth

Pinocchio, the newest children’s production created by Northern Ballet, is heading to Bridlington.

The show will be performed at Bridlington Spa on Friday, March 4 with performances at 12pm,2pm and 5pm.

Pinocchio follows in the footsteps of the company’s seven previous children’s ballets which have achieved huge popularity live on stage, in CBeebies TV adaptations and cinemas.

With a choreographic debut by Northern Ballet’s junior soloist Gavin McCaig, this child-friendly 40-minute ballet has been created especially for children and their families to experience live dance, music, and theatre together.

Gavin said: “I am thrilled the show will now be touring so extensively this year. Northern Ballet’s children’s ballets have been enchanting families for several years, creating a truly magical live dance experience.

“It is both a privilege and a pleasure to be creating for the next generation of audiences and artists.”