Enjoy the magic of Nunnington Hall this half-term

Halloween at Nunnington Hall, North Yorkshire - Image: Annapurna Mellor

Visitors to Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley, can enjoy a magical visit this half-term as Enchanters of Autumn arrives at the National Trust property.

Inside the Yorkshire manor house, families are invited to wander around the rooms of the much-loved hall and experience it decorated for the autumn season. However, they will soon discover that not all is as it seems. Leaves won’t change, berries won’t ripen… nature is out of balance, and only you can heal it!

Stepping into the magical world of the Enchanters, you can discover your magic name, awaken your powers and help the Guardian of Autumn set the season back to rights through family-friendly activities.

Sarah Nolan, Visitor Experience Officer at Nunnington Hall, says: “We always like to make our offer during half-term fun and engaging. Enchanters of Autumn is something we’re really looking forward to families enjoying and we’re sure it will spark the imagination of children.

Nunnington Hall entrance in autumn

“The staff and volunteers have decorated the house beautifully, as they always do, and that combined with the activities around the house and trail around the garden mean, even for those families who visit regularly, it offers something very different for their next visit.”

Visitors during half-term are also able to see the stunning photography exhibition currently at Nunnington Hall, All the Wood’s a Stage. Showcasing the work of renowned photographers, Joe Cornish and Simon Baxter, the exhibition celebrates the beauty and vital significance of trees, woodlands, and forests across the UK.

Elsewhere in the garden children can enjoy the Lion’s Den play area, where they can climb up, over and wobble along a natural obstacle course. For those looking for a more relaxing visit, the newly redesigned Iris Garden is continuing to develop beautifully with new sculptures now installed.

Nunnington Hall is open daily until Sunday 2 November, from 10.30am – 4pm, with last entry at 3pm. Normal admission applies to access the house, gardens and all activities, with free entry for National Trust members and under fives.

For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall