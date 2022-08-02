Everything you need to know about Thornton-le-Dale Show on Wednesday August 3

Lucy Dougherty, 8, (left) and Rose Jewitt, 7, friends from Scarborough getting Rose's Texel X lamb ready for her showing in the young handlers class at the 100th Thornton-le-Dale show.

The 101st show takes place on Wednesday August 3 after a break of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic

The day promises a full range of events and features a packed programme to suit all ages and interests.

It is certainly a day not to be missed

Visitors at the 100th Thornton-le-Dale show

Where is the show located?

The show takes place at the Showground on Maltongate, Thornton-le-Dale, YO18 7RT.

When do proceedings start?

Gates will open at 8am with the judging of the horse classes beginning at 9am.

David Hall from Malton getting his pedigree Limousin ready at the 100th Thornton-le-Dale show

Is public transport available?

Yes. Thornton-le-Dale is served by the Coastliner 840 bus service and East Yorkshire Bus Services 128 and X28Where can I park?

There is ample free parking available on site which will be signposted from all major routes.

What does it cost?

The 100th Thornton-le-Dale Show

Admission prices are:

Adults: £12.00

Children 5 - 16 years: £5.00

Children under 5 years: Free

Family Ticket (2 Adults & 2 Children): £30.00

Admission to the Showfield after 4.00 p.m. - £2.50

What happens after 4pm?

Evening activities begin at 5.15pm with the terrier show, lurcher show, evening sports and children’s tug-of-war all taking place in the early evening.

Will food and drink be available on site?

A licensed bar and various food stalls will be spread around the showground offering a wide variety of options to eat and drink.

Are card payments accepted?

Card Readers will be provided on entry gates but be prepared to pay with cash, if necessary. Cash may be required at some of the stalls inside the showground.

What is the weather forecast?

The day promises to be warm, with sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. A top temperature of 22 degrees is expected with only a 10% chance of rain.

What can I expect to see on the day?

Animal classes include; horses, sheep, cattle, pigs, goats, ferrets, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs and pigeons

Other classes include; vintage tractors, produce, handicrafts, art, photography, woodworking fruit liquers, shepherds crooks, garden produce and flowers

What other entertainment is taking place?

The main ring offers a packed programme of events featuring:

Elaine Hill - Sheepdogs & Geese

Simon Whitehead - Pakefield Ferrets

Mazani the Magician

Ryan Kay - Gun Dogs

Birmingham Bollywood Dancers

James McKay - Falconry

Terrier Racing

Jamie Squibb Freestyle Motocross

Fancy Dress on Horseback followed by: Fancy Dress on Foot

The Derwent Hunt Parade of Hounds

See the show programme for full details

Is there live music?

Yes. Live music will be provided by the Railroad Hobos, the Robert Schmuck Trio and the Dave Clegg Band.

How do I find out more?