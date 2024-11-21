Experience Christmas through the ages at Nunnington Hall near Helmsley

Christmas grotto in the panelled bedroom at Nunnington Hall

Visitors to Nunnington Hall near Helmsley can get lost in times gone by this season.

The National Trust property is hosting Christmases of the past that will take people on a journey through the ages, whilst immersing them in the rich tapestry of festive traditions.

From the front door to the different rooms, visitors can step into the opulence of the Georgian era, the splendour of the Victorian golden age, see a Tudor feast fit for a king, or relive the exuberant 1980s parties.

In the West Bedroom, there is a 1940s display detailing the story of a rationed Christmas.

A Tudor feast fit for a king in the Oak Hall

There has also been a contribution from nearby Slingsby Primary School, who have created a winter wonderland of reindeers to be displayed in the Oak Bedroom.

Each Sunday there will be a visiting choir for the ever-popular carol-singing Sundays, with sessions starting at 12noon and 2pm.

Sarah Nolan, Visitor Experience Officer at Nunnington Hall, said: “Experiencing Christmas through the ages here allows visitors to really envision Christmas as it may have been celebrated by the families who once called Nunnington Hall their home.

“Every year we love to make sure that Christmas at Nunnington is perfect for all ages. It’s all about tradition and we know there are many families that now make visiting Nunnington part of their tradition in the lead up to Christmas.”

Christmas garlands decorating the Staircase at Nunnington Hall, North Yorkshire

On Saturday 7 and Saturday 14 December, the doors will be open at a time not usually open to visitors for two Festive Evenings.

Visitors will be able to wander around the hall from 6pm-8.30pm, with last entry to the house at 8pm.

In the evening light, the candles glow and the decorations look truly enchanting.

Nunnington Hall is open Friday to Sunday from November 22 until December 15, from 10.30am – 4pm, with last entry to the house and tearoom at 3.15pm.

Normal property admission applies with free admission for National Trust members and under fives.

For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall