Fairport Convention’s rescheduled Bridlington Spa gig announced – find out more here

British folk-rock pioneers Fairport Convention will play Bridlington Spa as part of the group’s 55-year anniversary tour.

The band (Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg, Chris Leslie, Ric Sanders and Gerry Conway) will be at the venue for the rescheduled gig on Thursday, May 12– one of more than 30 tour appearances throughout the UK.

A spokesman said: “Having entertained music lovers for more than half a century, 2022 sees Fairport Convention celebrate the 55th anniversary of the band’s original formation back in 1967. During that time, the group that launched British folk-rock has seen many changes, but one thing has remained the same – Fairport’s passion for performance.

“The concert will deliver a mix of long-established favourites and some surprises from releases old and new, including the band’s latest album Shuffle and Go which was released in 2020.”