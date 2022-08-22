Family fun day at Westway Holy Nativity (Open Arms) Church in Eastfield

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Westway Holy Nativity (Open Arms) Church. Photo:Google Maps

The Eastfield community is invited to join the day of family friendly activities and entertainment.There will be a bouncy castle, face-painting, birds of prey, music and refreshments.

Members of the MORE for Eastfield team will be available to talk to people on the day about the benefits of signing up to the MORE for Eastfield project.

Anyone that signs up on the day will be entered into a free prize draw to win £60 worth of Proudfoot supermarket vouchers and two tickets to Flamingo Land.

There will also be various stalls including school uniform swap, Eastfield Free Fridge, bric-a-brac, cake stall, Westway Open Arms, CU Scarborough (Coventry University), Operation Cracker from North Yorkshire Police, MORE for Eastfield information stand, Body Shop and SASH.

