Family fun day at Westway Holy Nativity (Open Arms) Church in Eastfield
A family fun day will take place in Eastfield on Tuesday, August 23.
The Eastfield community is invited to join the day of family friendly activities and entertainment.There will be a bouncy castle, face-painting, birds of prey, music and refreshments.
Members of the MORE for Eastfield team will be available to talk to people on the day about the benefits of signing up to the MORE for Eastfield project.
Anyone that signs up on the day will be entered into a free prize draw to win £60 worth of Proudfoot supermarket vouchers and two tickets to Flamingo Land.
There will also be various stalls including school uniform swap, Eastfield Free Fridge, bric-a-brac, cake stall, Westway Open Arms, CU Scarborough (Coventry University), Operation Cracker from North Yorkshire Police, MORE for Eastfield information stand, Body Shop and SASH.
The Eastfield family fun day will take place on Tuesday August 23 from 11am to 3pm in the Westway Holy Nativity (Open Arms) Church and grounds.