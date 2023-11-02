Famous comedian Jimmy Carr announces two new shows at Bridlington Spa in 2025

Jimmy Carr is set to come to Bridlington Spa in May 2025.

Wednesday, Thursday May 15 2025.

If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy. Jimmy Carr is going back on tour with his brand-new show ‘Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny’.

Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract people, but they can also repel.

Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them.

But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.

‘Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny’ will be 90 minutes of solid jokes, no interval.

There will be two shows on the night, starting at 7pm and 9.30pm.