Famous comedian Jimmy Carr announces two new shows at Bridlington Spa in 2025

Comedian Jimmy Carr will be coming to Bridlington Spa in May next year.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 15:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 15:02 GMT
Jimmy Carr is set to come to Bridlington Spa in May 2025.

Jimmy Carr will be bringing his new tour to Bridlington Spa on Wednesday, Thursday May 15 2025.

If you like fast-paced, edgy one-liners then get ready to be happy. Jimmy Carr is going back on tour with his brand-new show ‘Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny’.

Jimmy tells jokes, and jokes are like magnets. Jokes attract people, but they can also repel.

Some people are repelled by Jimmy's dark brand of comedy. This show is not for them.

    But if it's the kind of thing you like, then this is the kind of thing you’ll like.

    ‘Jimmy Carr: Laughs Funny’ will be 90 minutes of solid jokes, no interval.

    There will be two shows on the night, starting at 7pm and 9.30pm.

    Tickets on sale 10am Friday, November 3 via the Bridlington Spa website here or call the Box Office on 01262 678258.

