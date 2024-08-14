'Fantastic' walking festival set to showcase 'the very best East Yorkshire' next month

The annual Walking East Yorkshire Festival returns this September, with a huge variety of walks across the county.

The 14th annual Walking East Yorkshire Festival is set to return, providing a huge variety of experiences from Spurn Point, through Bridlington and to Stamford Bridge.

From the September 14 until September 22, guided walks and experiences are being held across the county.

The festival is brought together by tourism, partners, and volunteers across East Yorkshire. The festival includes walks, cycling trails and cultural & historical tours for all the family. From vineyard tours to Horrible History walks, the festival provides an opportunity and get active and explore the county’s natural beauty and history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Nick Coultish, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Tourism said “This is a fantastic festival, showcasing the very best of East Yorkshire. I highly recommend that residents and visitors get involved and take advantage of the many walks and experiences available this September”

The 14th annual Walking East Yorkshire Festival is set to take place from September, 14 until September 22.

In the Wolds, free coach transport can enable attendees to walk or cycle through the Chalkland Way and TransPennine trail, from Wetwang to Millington.

On the coast, there are walks along the King Charles III England Coast Path between Bempton and Sewerby, along Spurn Point, and across the cliffs of RSPB Bempton. Additionally, the Council’s Active Communities Team is facilitating a beach yoga session.

Guided walks around historic stately homes are available, including tea and cake and an informative tour in Carlton Towers near Snaith, and tours of Wassand Hall and Sewerby Hall and gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Beverley there are guided history walks to learn about the town’s history, from shipbuilding to Mary Wollstonecraft. Further events taking place in Beverley include a Beverley Minster tower tour and an open day at Frith Farm, selling local produce.

The Councils Countryside access team will facilitate disabled rambles along the Yorkshire Wolds way, suitable for mountain trikes and assisted wheelchairs.

A Horrible Histories walk will be held around Pocklington town centre, while the Hornsea history walk includes a tour from the seafront to Hornsea Museum. Driffield are hosting a walk along a section of the Wold Rangers, and Market Weighton is hosting a circular walk around the Londesborough Estate, finishing with refreshments at the old reading rooms.

The Vale of Snaith will commemorate the Great Heck rail crash and celebrate the role RAF Snaith played in the second world war, and Stamford Bridge’s walk will include a talk about the Battle of Stamford Bridge and a private viewing of the 1066 tapestry.

Other festival highlights include two award-winning vineries – Laurel Vines and Little Wold Vineyard – hosting wine tasting events, and the Boots and Beer walk visiting Wold Top Brewery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geo-Park walks will start from Warter or Flamborough Head, and include facts about local geology and archaeology, while a walk around Thixendale will take in the medieval village of Wharram Parcy before cream teas at the Raisthorpe manor hunting lodge.

An eight mile walk along Hull’s waterfront will explore Hull’s maritime and cultural history, while Hull Maritime tours have a number of shorter tours throughout the week as well as the renowned Fish Trail through the city centre.

The Councils Countryside access team will facilitate disabled rambles along the Yorkshire Wolds way, suitable for mountain trikes and assisted wheelchairs.

The Breeze Cycling ladies are offering several taster events for women looking to join, on pretty country roads across the East Riding, while the Ramblers invite new walkers to their scheduled walk over the Walking Festival week who may be considering group walking.

Visit www.walkingeastyorkshirefestival.co.uk For information about all the walks and experiences can be found in the Walking East Yorkshire Festival programme.