Filey Kite Festival: The best pictures from kite festival from Daleks to dragons

The skies over Filey were a riot of colour this weekend. Pictures by Richard Ponter.

Kites of every size and colour lit up the skies above the Yorkshire coast this weekend, as Filey Kite Festival took place. One of the biggest events on the calendar for kite lovers, alongside the Bridlington Kite Festival which takes place in May, the event took place in perfectly windy weather – if a little overcast.

Thousands of people flock to the coast every May and September to look at the riot of colour in the skies, painted by kites of differing styles and sizes. This weekend saw everything from Daleks to dragons and sharks to unicorns. Exotic snakes, mythical dragons and super-sized teddy bears were among the inflatable characters taking to the skies for all to see.

Some of the larger kites are held up by 10-tonne braking stray line, while the more traditional kites are still flew by string – although the weather conditions still have to be just right.

Yorkshire is becoming a hotbed for kite flyers and makers. This year, the Northern Kite Group is holding ts first festival in Doncaster. The event will be held from 11am until 4pm on October 8 in Town Fields Park. Meanwhile, one of the best kitemakers in the country operates out of a workshop in Gargrave, Skipton.

1 . Filey Kite Festival Ernie Williamson gets ready to launch his dalek Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Filey Kite Festival Anne De Sadeleer sets her kites in the air Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Filey Kite Festival Graham Marshall and his colourful kite Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Filey Kite Festival John Elvin flies his Pegasus at Filey Country Park Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales