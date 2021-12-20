Find out the Christmas opening times at Sewerby Hall and Gardens here

At Sewerby Hall and Gardens the house, which is beautifully decorated for Christmas, is open daily up to and including Thursday, December 23, and then again from 27 to 30 December.

The opening times are 11.30am to 3.30pm, with last admissions at 3pm.

A spokesman said: “The zoo, gardens, play area, welcome centre, shop, toilets and the Clock Tower Café will be open until 23 December and from 27 to 30 December.

“All facilities will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day; the house and shop will be closed on Sunday, January, 2.

“The car park will be open on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.”

Admission to the house costs £3.80 for adults and £2.70 for children.