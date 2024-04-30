First-ever National Fishing Remembrance Day service to be held at Bridlington harbour
A service will be held near the Gansey Girl on Bridlington Harbour at 3pm on Sunday, May 12 for all those who would like to join to remember all the fishermen who have lost their lives at sea.
This service will be led by Dawn Bargate from the Fishermen’s Mission and Rev Malcom Lockey with support from Steven Willows from Stella Maris.
Dawn Bargate said: “It will be a short service lasting approximately 20 minutes.
"As the Lobster capital of Europe, Bridlington has suffered more than its fair share of fishing tragedies.
"The number of men lost to the North Sea runs into thousands and our Yorkshire coastline is littered with wrecks.”
Ali Godfrey, director of business development for the Fishermen’s Mission added: “It is an honour to be part of the National Fishing Remembrance Day, planning and working with our maritime partners at Stella Maris and The Seafarers’ Charity to bring this important day together.”
It is intended that this service will be held every year and that other locations will be added as time goes on.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.