The event will take place at the Flamborough Village Hall on Friday, April 5. Photo: Google Maps.

Flamborough RNLI will be hosting the event at the Flamborough VIllage Hall, where visitors will get the chance to take part in an evening of songs.

Visitors will enjoy well known songs from the 60s, 70s, and 80s performed by local group, BridBeat Charity Singers.

There will also be a raffle with a number of fun prizes, as well as some special RNLI souvenirs.

The event will take place on Friday, April 5, from 7:30pm.

Tickets are £6 and includes refreshments. Tickets are available from the Lifeboat Station at South Landing or the Post Office. They will also be available to purchase on the night at the door.