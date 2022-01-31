Folk-rock pioneers Fairport Convention to perform live at Bridlington Spa next month

British folk-rock pioneers Fairport Convention will be visiting Bridlington Spa on Saturday, February 12. Photo courtesy of Mick Toole

The band (Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg, Chris Leslie, Ric Sanders and Gerry Conway) will be at the popular venue on Saturday, February 12 during its first winter tour in two years – taking in 30 dates throughout the UK.

Joining the band on the night will be special guest singer/songwriter Luke Jackson.

A spokesman said: “Having entertained music lovers for more than half a century, 2022 sees Fairport Convention celebrate the 55th anniversary of the band’s original formation back in 1967.

“During that time, the group that launched British folk-rock has seen many changes, but one thing has remained the same – Fairport’s passion for performance.

“The concert will deliver a mix of long-established favourites and some surprises from releases old and new, including the band’s latest album, Shuffle and Go which was released just before lockdown in 2020.”

Visit www.bridspa.com for tickets and more details.