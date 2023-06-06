Eleven traditional sailing cobles have already been registered as attendees,with confirmation expected soon from a further three owners.

This year the event is sponsored by Yorkshire Coast BID and the business community, together with support from the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The event is also being organised by the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society (BSPS).

The event will include clog dancing and sea shanties.

A full programme of musical entertainment is scheduled for the weekend with performers making full use of a dedicated trailer stage. Jim Eldon (the Brid Fiddler) will be compère/coordinator and will also entertain with his local folk and traditional sea songs.

Alongside Mr Eldon, Grimsby's own shanty-man Pete Hayselden (Shanty Jack), local entertainer Simon Silverwood and the Ramshackle Shantymen from Filey.

There will also be a demonstration of clog dancing and stepping by Jim's wife Lynette, a celebrated champion clog dancer, will add to the impressive line up.

Various stands and stalls will be in place within the Harbour Commissioners' Vessel Maintenance Facility (VMF) adjacent to the harbourside Clough Hole car park. One of last year's favourites, the Twisted Roots Distillery and Rum Runner, will be returning to the festival .

The Bridlington Sailing Coble festival is set to take place on July 29 and July 30.

Festivities will also include a display of traditionally knitted fishermen's ganseys, an exhibition of local photography and an impressive stand by Hull marine paint specialist Teal & Mackrill Ltd.

