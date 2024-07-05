Free guided cycle rides in Scarborough this weekend - find out more here

Everybody’s Cycling are offering two free guided leisure cycle rides in and around Scarborough this Saturday (July 6) – an adult only ride in the morning and a family friendly ride in the afternoon.

These two short and leisurely rides are free thanks to funding from North Yorkshire Council as part of their Open North Yorkshire programme encouraging people to travel actively for the benefits that cycling brings.

The rides are ideal for those who are new or returning to cycling and wanting to build up their cycling confidence.

Jessica Shay, General Manager at Everybody’s Cycling, said: “We want to enable everyone to enjoy all the wellbeing benefits that cycling brings.

“Come along and enjoy fully supported rides around Scarborough and discover the fantastic cycle network whatever your ability – everyone is welcome”.

Both rides start and finish from the All Weather Pitch at Gladstone Road Primary School in Scarborough.

Meet at 9:45am for 10am start, ride up to 12pm. Family friendly afternoon session: Meet at 12:45pm for 1pm start, ride up to 3pm.

The rides are ideal for those looking to improve their cycling skills so they can ride with family and friends with confidence.

They are are also a great opportunity to discover local cycling routes.

The ride length and duration will depend on the group riding ability, and both rides include a brief cycling skills session at the start before enjoying a led ride.

Riders are welcome to bring their own roadworthy bike and helmet, but both can be borrowed for free if needed.

Those with balance difficulties, or any other problems riding can borrow for free one of Everybody’s Cycling’s adapted cycles such as trikes, tandems, wheelchair transporters, side-by-side companion cycles and handcycles.

Cycles must be pre-booked through Eventbrite and cannot be borrowed on the day.

Those needing an adapted cycle or any other support should contact via [email protected].

The rides are limited to up to 10 people per ride. Rides are also available in Selby on Saturday July 13 and in Harrogate on Saturday July 27.