The free event will take place on Wednesday, October 16 at St Catherine's Hospice. Photo: Google Maps.

Yorkshire Care Alliance, in partnership with Dementia Forward, is hosting a free event in Scarborough on October 16 for anyone caring for someone with dementia.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which runs from 10:00am to 2:30pm, will be held at St Catherine’s Hospice, offering carers a day of information, advice, and relaxation, through a series of workshops, expert talks, and wellbeing activities.

The day starts with a Q&A session with Irene Jervis from Dementia Forward, followed by tips on effective communication and self-advocacy from Duncan Lewis, Communication Trainer, self-care strategies from Carer’s Plus, and Simon Starling from Happy Futures, providing advice on managing emotions while caring for someone with dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A complimentary lunch will be provided by sponsors including : Pinkney Grunwell Solicitors, Alex Trousdale Audiology, Home Instead (Domiciliary Care Provider), Tina Steele Financial Advisor, Happy Futures Support Specialists & Sam Noble, Eyecare.

These organisations will be available during the lunch break to provide information about their services. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a relaxation/wellbeing session and take home a pamper pack at the end of the day.

June Stephenson, of Yorkshire Care Alliance, said: "We hope this day will be an enriching experience for carers, offering both practical advice and a chance to unwind.

"It’s a unique opportunity for carers to come together, share experiences, and gain useful tips."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the event is scheduled from 10:00am to 2:30pm, organisers understand that it may be difficult for some people to attend for the full day. Participants are encouraged to attend for as much of the day as they can.

To book a free place head to Eventbrite.co.uk or email: [email protected].

For more information or additional support from Dementia Forward, call the Dementia Forward Helpline at 03300 578592 or email [email protected].