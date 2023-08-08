Freedom on Tour performances will take place on August 31 between 12pm and 5pm.

Hull’s annual Freedom Festival is on tour for the very first time in the festival’s history.

Visiting Bridlington beach on August 31, for one day only,audiences can witness the incredible internationally renowned performances that appear at the main festival each year.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “It’s great news that the council’s Arts Team, East Riding Arts, has been able to invest in this exciting new event for Bridlington, which will be a fantastic afternoon both for residents and visitors.

"The Freedom Festival in Hull is always very popular, and it’s very pleasing that we can now bring it on to the East Riding coast as well!”

Taking place between Bridlington Spa and RNLI Lifeboat Station, ‘Freedom on Tour’ is completely free and is on from 12pm-5pm.

Visitors will be able to say hello to the amazing festival volunteers and grab a full Freedom Festival guide.

Laura Beddows, Senior Producer of Freedom Festival Arts Trust, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with East Riding Arts to take a taster of Freedom Festival to the beautiful Bridlington seafront next to the famous Bridlington Spa, and to showcase the phenomenal talent which appears at the festival each year to a new audience.

"We encourage everyone to join us for our first Festival outing and hope if they like what they see they can also join us at the main Festival in Hull at the weekend!"