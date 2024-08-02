Freedom on Tour to bring 'world renowned performance art' to Bridlington sea front

This year’s Freedom on Tour event, which is free to attend, will take place on Friday, August 30 between noon and 5pm.

Freedom on Tour will return to Bridlington this year, after a successful first outing in August 2023.

This year’s Freedom on Tour will be situated by Bridlington Spa on the seafront, bringing amazing international artists to the seaside for free performances throughout the day.

Entertainment at the event will include Barrière by Sur Mesure, four artists blending music performance and street theatre atop an old barrier on the seafront, and Tony & Ray Find Their Feet by Rudkin and Hicks, an eccentric dance of slapstick and tomfoolery.

Another show on offer is Topa, a traditional Basque country dance, and street dance by Kukai Dantza and Brodas Bros.

The tour is in partnership with the Freedom Festival, Hull’s award-winning international arts festival, produced by the Freedom Festival Arts Trust, supported by East Riding Arts and East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, cabinet member for heritage and coastal, said: “Bridlington is a beautiful coastal town and has a rich love for the arts.

"Events like this give our residents the opportunity to experience something new and bring world renowned performance art to our doorstep.

“Our tourism industry is already thriving, but this is yet another chance for us to promote Bridlington as the cultural hub it is.”

Jo Hawkes, general manager and interim CEO of the Freedom Festival Arts Trust, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing Freedom on Tour back for another year, after the success of the events in 2023.

“Bridlington is the perfect backdrop for these shows, and we love working with East Riding arts and the council to help to provide these experiences to the people of Bridlington and beyond.”

Visit www.freedomfestival.co.uk/freedom-on-tour/ for more information about Freedom on Tour.

•Do you have a community event that you would like to see featured in the Free Press? Send your report and photographs to [email protected] to see them in the paper.