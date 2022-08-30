Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flaming high dive from Stannage International Stunt Show

Scampston’s beautiful parkland will see a wealth of exhibits from across the UK, including magnificent showman’s engines, traditional fairground organs historically used in travelling fairs and circuses, and dance organs from ballrooms.

Visitors can enjoy wandering around the large selection of vintage cars, commercials (including lorries, fire engines, buses etc), classic motorcycles, vintage tractors, military vehicles, miniature steam engines and stationary engines.

Performing in the main arena will be Stannage International Stunt Show featuring incredible motorbike jumps, fire stunts and the exploding coffin; all showcasing a professional, high-octane performance backed up with hilarious banter from the commentator.

Classic Car enthusiasts will enjoy exploring the exhibits

For tractor enthusiasts, the purpose-built tractor pulling area where highly modified tractors, wagons, military vehicles and traction engines push their engines to the limits in their bid to convert power into traction to complete the ‘pull’ is certain to delight.

The event promises to be a fantastic family day out.

Vintage funfair rides, go karts, giant inflatable complete with slides and castles, bungee trampolines and a reptile handling area will keep young minds entertained, while a vast array of trade stands including an intriguing selection of autojumble, antiques and collectables, indoor crafts, gifts and a fine food marquee will fascinate adults.

The Scarborough Fair Collection returns once again with its stage show production providing an eclectic mix of singers, dancers and magicians.

Vintage tractors will be on display

An onsite chainsaw carver will give demonstrations throughout each day and there will be the opportunity to experience various working displays including including a rack saw bench, drag saw, flour mill and threshing set.

A licensed bar and a varied selection of catering outlets will be serve refreshments all day.

Scampston Hall is situated five miles north-east of Malton on the A64 and the event is open from 10am to 5pm both days.

For those wanting a full weekend of entertainment, camping and caravanning is also available which includes family admission and live singer Marina Mae on Friday evening plus Counterfeit Celts on Saturday evening (for public campers and exhibitors only).

