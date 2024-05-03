The stall holders include StaylorArt, a local artist specialising in watercolour and acrylic paintings of local landmarks; Armitage Sparkling Wines, who use local natural ingredients; York Swirling Soapery, a local company creating beautiful handcrafted soaps; Yorkshire Dales Cheese Co, and the return of the hugely popular Butterwick Alpaca Retreat with their charming group of alpacas.

On Sunday May 12, local artists, craftspeople, businesses, charities, and community groups will descend on the National Trust property to create a fantastic family event.

Visitors will be able to enjoy tasting some fresh Yorkshire produce and purchasing goods from local makers and crafters.

Elena Leyshon, Programming and Partnerships Officer at Nunnington Hall, said: “Love Local is one of my favourite days of the year. There’s always a great atmosphere in the grounds and it’s great to be able to show off all the great creativity and good causes in Ryedale.

"The event is free to attend and we’re looking forward to welcoming people from our surrounding areas and further afield, to experience a little of what this corner of Ryedale has to offer.”

On this celebratory day of all things local, admission will be free to Nunnington Hall, with the house, exhibition and gardens all available to see.

Within the house, it will be the final opportunity to see the popular ‘From the Earth’ exhibition by East Riding Artists. In this wide-ranging exhibition, painters, potters, and creatives celebrate everything our natural world has to offer.

Elsewhere, head to the historic staircase in the Oak Hall to see a cascade of origami flowers that each contain a unique poem, created in a series of workshops with local schools, charities, libraries and community groups.