Good Old Days of Music Hall show to raise funds for the Friends of Whitby Pavilion

Make a date to turn back the clock to those Good Old Days of Music Hall when the Friends of Whitby Pavilion present their annual extravaganza – raising funds for Friends’ projects.
By Louise French
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 15:26 BST
This year’s show will be presented at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, April 13.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Whitby Pavilion said: “This year’s show will be presented at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, April 13 as a tribute to Barbara Benson-Smith MBE, who came up with the idea of putting on a Music Hall in 2015.

"We have a great evening of music, song, comedy and dance lined up for you and there will be performances by Colebrooke Productions, the Seaside Singers from the U3A choir, The Tillermen, St Hilda’s Dance Studios, Martin Verrill and Mistress of Monologue Clair Stones.”

Tickets, £10, (£9 for Friends of Whitby Pavilion) are on sale at the Pavilion booking office, in person, or by calling 01947 824 770 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

