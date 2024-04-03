Good Old Days of Music Hall show to raise funds for the Friends of Whitby Pavilion

This year’s show will be presented at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, April 13.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Whitby Pavilion said: “This year’s show will be presented at the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, April 13 as a tribute to Barbara Benson-Smith MBE, who came up with the idea of putting on a Music Hall in 2015.

"We have a great evening of music, song, comedy and dance lined up for you and there will be performances by Colebrooke Productions, the Seaside Singers from the U3A choir, The Tillermen, St Hilda’s Dance Studios, Martin Verrill and Mistress of Monologue Clair Stones.”