Great Yorkshire Show 2024: 14 photos of final preparations being made for the 165th annual event

By Dominic Brown
Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:00 BST
With less than 24 hours to go until the 165th Great Yorkshire Show opens, exhibitors have been busy putting the finishing touches to their displays.

Gates open for the 2024 event tomorrow (Tuesday), with the show then running at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate until Friday, July 12.

This year’s Great Yorkshire Show will be the final one for current show director Charles Mills as he comes to the end of his tenure.

Charles said: “This will be a very special show for me personally as it will be my ninth and final show as show director. Be sure, it will be full of entertainment, superb competition and the best animals in the UK coming together to celebrate farming, food and agriculture.”

Organisers have announced that tickets have now sold out and will not be available to buy on the gate.

This year’s event will feature appearances by celebrities including Helen Skelton, Adam Henson and Peter Wright.

Jonathan Mosley and his team Chloe Attwell, Sarah Attwell, Carys Harrison, Christine Bell, Tanya Smith and Elaine Bedford with the Great Yorkshire Show flower display

Jonathan Mosley and his team Chloe Attwell, Sarah Attwell, Carys Harrison, Christine Bell, Tanya Smith and Elaine Bedford with the Great Yorkshire Show flower displayPhoto: Gerard Binks

Ash Malia of Mahuruco Highlands showering his highland cattle ready for the show

Ash Malia of Mahuruco Highlands showering his highland cattle ready for the showPhoto: Gerard Binks

Adam Young of Keystone Clydesdale exercising his Clydesdale

Adam Young of Keystone Clydesdale exercising his ClydesdalePhoto: Gerard Binks

11-year-old Abbie Jackson-Carr bringing in the straw for the cattle

11-year-old Abbie Jackson-Carr bringing in the straw for the cattlePhoto: Gerard Binks

