Group of enormous ‘dinosaurs’ will make Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall their home this summer

By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st Jun 2024, 13:16 BST
18 different dinosaur models will be found within the beautiful grounds of Sewerby Hall. Artist impression courtesy of Iconic Bricks/Sewerby Hall18 different dinosaur models will be found within the beautiful grounds of Sewerby Hall. Artist impression courtesy of Iconic Bricks/Sewerby Hall
The historic Sewerby Hall will be welcoming a number of huge dinosaur models into the beautiful grounds this summer.

‘Dinosaurs’ is the brand-new tour from Iconic Bricks, featuring 18 life-sized brick models meticulously designed to awe and inspire audiences of all ages.

The touring show includes an impressive Triceratops, a colourful Stegosaurus, and a huge Iguanodon to name just a few.

Visitors will get an insight into how the models are made and will be able to get up close to the incredible models.

The model dinosaurs will be life-size and will be found at Sewerby Hall from August 23 until September 19. Artist impression courtesy of Iconic Bricks/Sewerby HallThe model dinosaurs will be life-size and will be found at Sewerby Hall from August 23 until September 19. Artist impression courtesy of Iconic Bricks/Sewerby Hall
The new exhibition is set to take place from Friday, August 23 until Thursday, September 19 at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

Visitors will need to purchase a day pass, which allows access to exhibitions, the historic house, gardens, and zoo.

The Iconic Bricks team of experts has poured their creativity and skill into every detail, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all who encounter these magnificent creatures.

Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on/iconic-bricks/ to find out more.

