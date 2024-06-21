Group of enormous ‘dinosaurs’ will make Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall their home this summer
‘Dinosaurs’ is the brand-new tour from Iconic Bricks, featuring 18 life-sized brick models meticulously designed to awe and inspire audiences of all ages.
The touring show includes an impressive Triceratops, a colourful Stegosaurus, and a huge Iguanodon to name just a few.
Visitors will get an insight into how the models are made and will be able to get up close to the incredible models.
The new exhibition is set to take place from Friday, August 23 until Thursday, September 19 at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.
Visitors will need to purchase a day pass, which allows access to exhibitions, the historic house, gardens, and zoo.
The Iconic Bricks team of experts has poured their creativity and skill into every detail, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all who encounter these magnificent creatures.
Visit https://www.sewerbyhall.co.uk/whats-on/iconic-bricks/ to find out more.
