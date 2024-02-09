News you can trust since 1882
Half Term fun in Bridlington: East Riding Libraries to host cosmic themed events for all the family

This half term, East Riding Libraries are giving all the aspiring astronauts in East Yorkshire the chance to visit them for an out-of-this-world Storytime or Bounce and Rhyme session.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 9th Feb 2024, 12:58 GMT
Being held in libraries across the county, families are encouraged to come along, join in with a story or song, take part in a picture treasure hunt and have fun with loads of space themed activities.

Most of these free events don’t require booking, but due to venue size, some libraries do require pre-booking.

These Cosmic Storytimes and Bounce & Rhyme events have been organised in partnership with the libraries’ STREAM initiative, which aims to make Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Maths accessible to children and families across the region.

    Hannah Gibbs, a librarian with East Riding Libraries, said: “We can’t wait to bring these Cosmic Storytimes and Bounce & Rhymes to our libraries – we’re sure they will be a blast for children and adults alike!”.

    Cosmic Bounce & Rhymes:

    North Bridlington Library: Thursday, 15 Feb, 14:15 – 14:45pm

    Cosmic Storytimes:

    Bridlington Central Library: Thursday, 15 Feb, 10:00 – 11:00am

    Flamborough Library: Tuesday, 13 Feb, 14:30 – 15:30pm

    North Bridlington Library: Saturday, 17 Feb, 10:30 – 11:00am

    Visit: www.eastridinglibraries.co.uk/halfterm for more information.

