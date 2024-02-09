Half Term fun in Bridlington: East Riding Libraries to host cosmic themed events for all the family

East Riding Libraries are giving all the aspiring astronauts in East Yorkshire the chance to visit them for an out-of-this-world Storytime or Bounce and Rhyme session.

Being held in libraries across the county, families are encouraged to come along, join in with a story or song, take part in a picture treasure hunt and have fun with loads of space themed activities.

Most of these free events don’t require booking, but due to venue size, some libraries do require pre-booking.

These Cosmic Storytimes and Bounce & Rhyme events have been organised in partnership with the libraries’ STREAM initiative, which aims to make Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art and Maths accessible to children and families across the region.

Hannah Gibbs, a librarian with East Riding Libraries, said: “We can’t wait to bring these Cosmic Storytimes and Bounce & Rhymes to our libraries – we’re sure they will be a blast for children and adults alike!”.

Cosmic Bounce & Rhymes:

North Bridlington Library: Thursday, 15 Feb, 14:15 – 14:45pm

Cosmic Storytimes:

Bridlington Central Library: Thursday, 15 Feb, 10:00 – 11:00am

Flamborough Library: Tuesday, 13 Feb, 14:30 – 15:30pm

North Bridlington Library: Saturday, 17 Feb, 10:30 – 11:00am