Happy Bridmas! Take a look as festive fun takes over Bridlington in August

Hundreds of people enjoyed a host of Christmas fun in Bridlington - at the height of the summer season.

Bridmas Day came to town on Wednesday, August 7, bringing Santa, elves, trees, mince pies and a panto star to the south beach and various seaside attractions.

The unseasonal event was held by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to show Bridlington was more than a summer destination – and there are many events and activities happening this winter for residents and visitors.

Even ITV show This Morning sent along presenter Will Best to report live on the festivities for the programme, watched by millions.

During the sunshine and heat, Christmas themed celebrations were held on the beach, inside Bridlington Spa, at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, at South Cliff Holiday Park, at Bridlington Central Library and at East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

People also got to meet audience favourite Troy Harris, who is playing Muddles in this year’s Bridlington Spa pantomime, Jack And The Beanstalk, as he popped up through the day.

ERYC the bear made an appearance on the beach and at East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, the council’s cabinet member for coastal and heritage, said: “We hope residents and visitors had a great deal of fun, joining us for at all the Bridmas events we put on throughout the day.

“This was something out of the ordinary and showed that, even on a lovely summer’s day, there is still so much happening in Bridlington at Christmas time and we want to encourage people to come back.”

Tickets are already on sale for Bridlington’s festive events including Sewerby Winter Woodland, the Spa pantomime, New Year’s Eve experience, Muddles Bingo, and the Santa Express land train.

Check out the photos below!

