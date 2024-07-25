East Riding of Yorkshire Council will bring ‘Bridmas Day’ to the town on August 7, to promote the many fun events and attractions coming to the area during the holidays.

Seashells are being swapped for jingle bells as Christmas comes early to Bridlington for one day in August.

Winter-themed events will take over venues and services including Bridlington Spa, Sewerby Hall and Gardens and even the iconic land trains, from 9am to 4pm on the day.

Seafront

Bridmas Day will start on the south beach, outside Bridlington Spa, where the council’s Active Coast team will be hosting free activities with some festive sparkle.

The town’s land trains will be belting out Christmas classics all day to get people in the mood.

Bridlington Spa

A free screening of the ever-popular film Elf, starring Will Ferrell, will be held in the Spa Theatre at 2pm. Throughout the day, seasonal themed treats will be on offer in the cafe including its popular scones.

Sewerby Hall and Gardens

Christmas treats will be served in the Clocktower Cafe - and there will be yuletide touches inside the hall itself.

East Riding Leisure Bridlington

To celebrate the event a free swimming session will be held at the centre from 10am-11am on the day. Visitors to its cafe will be welcomed into the festive spirit.

South Cliff Holiday Park

Visitors and owners at the park will be getting in the mood as the venue’s welcome centre will be transformed with a Christmas makeover.

Various venues

People might get to meet audience favourite Troy Harris, who is playing Muddles in this year’s Bridlington Spa pantomime, Jack And The Beanstalk. Troy will be popping up in costume at various venues throughout the day.

There will also be a chance to win some fantastic Christmas-themed prizes across the events.

Councillor Nick Coultish, the council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “It’s certainly unusual, bringing Christmas to the seaside in the height of summer, but we really hope people will join in the festive fun.

“It’s all about promoting the many fantastic events and activities we have on offer over the holidays, and there is so much more is happening, it’s going to be a cracker of a day!”