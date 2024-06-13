Harbourside Theatre are set to have Bridlington in stitches with another fantastic comedy night

By Claudia Bowes
Published 13th Jun 2024, 10:32 BST
On Thursday June 13, from 7:30pm, Harbourside Theatre Group will be hosting a stand-up comedy night at Bridlington Town Bar. Photo: Phil Hutchinson/Canva
On Thursday June 13, from 7:30pm, Harbourside Theatre Group will be hosting a stand-up comedy night at Bridlington Town Bar. Photo: Phil Hutchinson/Canva
Harbourside Theatre Group is set to present another evening of laugh out loud comedy tonight (June 13) in Bridlington.

Following a very successful launch in April, the ‘Harbourside Comedy Club’ are hoping that their next event will prove to be just as popular. Previous night was in April this year, very successful.

The event is free to attend and everyone is welcome, however please note this is an 18+ evening.

The comedy night will have a licensed bar on offer, alongside raffle prizes and a surprise auction.

Comedians from all across Yorkshire will be performing at the event, which will also include a special raffle. Photo: Harbourside Theatre Group.
Comedians from all across Yorkshire will be performing at the event, which will also include a special raffle. Photo: Harbourside Theatre Group.

It is set to take place at Bridlington Town Bar, from 7:30pm.

The comedic lineup for the evening includes:

Dave Wallis, Rachel Hough, Chris Percy, Mike Cook, Thornley Pogson, Kirsty Lucas and with Bridlington based Rob Miles as MC for the evening.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/share/QmAtfevP5XcmRzFq/ for more information about the event, and visit www.harboursidetheatregroup.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552296322307 to find out more on the Harbourside Theatre Group itself.

