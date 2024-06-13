Harbourside Theatre are set to have Bridlington in stitches with another fantastic comedy night
Following a very successful launch in April, the ‘Harbourside Comedy Club’ are hoping that their next event will prove to be just as popular. Previous night was in April this year, very successful.
The event is free to attend and everyone is welcome, however please note this is an 18+ evening.
The comedy night will have a licensed bar on offer, alongside raffle prizes and a surprise auction.
It is set to take place at Bridlington Town Bar, from 7:30pm.
The comedic lineup for the evening includes:
Dave Wallis, Rachel Hough, Chris Percy, Mike Cook, Thornley Pogson, Kirsty Lucas and with Bridlington based Rob Miles as MC for the evening.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/share/QmAtfevP5XcmRzFq/ for more information about the event, and visit www.harboursidetheatregroup.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552296322307 to find out more on the Harbourside Theatre Group itself.
