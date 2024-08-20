Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Harrogate technology firm NYnet is set to create a free wi-fi network for visitors at Kildale Show, a traditional agricultural show in a remote part of North Yorkshire with no mobile signal or connectivity.

The temporary installation will enable stallholders to take cashless payments for the first time and will allow visitors to access the internet throughout the event in the heart of the picturesque North York Moors.

Kildale Show has been a feature of the local community for 143 years and is held annually on the first Saturday in September.

Rose Sutcliffe of Kildale Show said the show is easily accessed from Stokesley, Middlesbrough and Great Ayton, but feels a million miles from local towns.

Kildale in North Yorkshire

The Show Field sits under Park Nab and Captain Cook’s monument, and has dramatic views all around.

Rose said: “Part of Kildale’s charm is its sense of remoteness, one of the few valleys still lacking mobile phone signal.

“However, in this day and age it is vital for trade stands and visitors to be able to make cashless transactions and we are delighted that NYNet has chosen to support the show this year. It will make for a first class day.”

Kildale Show will be held on Saturday September 7 this year.

It boasts a great selection of trade and entertainment stands for all the family, from traditional sweets and bouncy castles to tractors, vintage motor cars and a licensed bar and the Cleveland Police Community Band will be entertaining the crowds this year, as well as competitions with entries on the day such as egg throwing and sheaf tossing.

Children and adults exhibit their entries in the show’s largest marquee, which showcases a wonderful array of horticulture and produce, as well as handicrafts, photography, handwriting and paintings.

Other marquees hold craft and gift stalls to browse and buy from.

The main show ring will display different attractions across the day including dog agility and Wild Geese Archery, both of which spectators can participate in.

This year’s show features the Contemporary Community Choir and Crash Bang Wallop Youth Theatre.

There is a well-attended horse and pony section, attracting equine talent from across Yorkshire entering into working hunter and show jumping as well as a gymkhana section.

They close the competition with the Mounted Fancy Dress competition for younger children.