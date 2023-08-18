This year's Autumn show in Bridlington is set to take place on September 9.

The show will take place on Saturday, September 9 at St John's Burlington Methodist Church and there’s still time to enter exhibits in the various different classes.

This year the classes cover handicrafts; cookery; art; photography; preserves; eggs; flowers; cacti; vegetables and a young people's section.

The hall is open to the public from noon – with breakfasts, refreshments and meals being served from 9am.

Organiser Kevin Neely said: “If you would like to enter but would have difficulty in getting your entries to the show on the day ring 01262 851052 for schedule of classes, and then ring again to make arrangements for your exhibits to be collected and returned after the show.”

For more information and schedules of this year’s show classes call 01262 851052.