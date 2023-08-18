News you can trust since 1882
Here is how to enter the popular Autumn show in Bridlington this September

Final preparations are being made for this year’s Bridlington Autumn Show.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 15:24 BST
This year's Autumn show in Bridlington is set to take place on September 9.

The show will take place on Saturday, September 9 at St John's Burlington Methodist Church and there’s still time to enter exhibits in the various different classes.

This year the classes cover handicrafts; cookery; art; photography; preserves; eggs; flowers; cacti; vegetables and a young people's section.

The hall is open to the public from noon – with breakfasts, refreshments and meals being served from 9am.

    Organiser Kevin Neely said: “If you would like to enter but would have difficulty in getting your entries to the show on the day ring 01262 851052 for schedule of classes, and then ring again to make arrangements for your exhibits to be collected and returned after the show.”

    For more information and schedules of this year’s show classes call 01262 851052.

    Closing date for entries is Wednesday, September 6.

