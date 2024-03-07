Here's a complete list of all the Easter church services in and around Bridlington

Here are the Easter Services at churches in Bridlington and surrounding villages during Easter.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 7th Mar 2024, 13:54 GMT
St Oswald’s Church at Flamborough. Photo by Jonathan GawthorpeSt Oswald’s Church at Flamborough. Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe
St Oswald’s Church at Flamborough. Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe

There will be an Open Air Good Friday Service, hosted by all the churches, on Good Friday at 11am on King Street, outside Boyes – all welcome.

CHRIST CHURCH (CofE)

Good Friday at 2pm – An Hour at the Cross

Christ Church in Bridlington. Photo by Phil HutchinsonChrist Church in Bridlington. Photo by Phil Hutchinson
Christ Church in Bridlington. Photo by Phil Hutchinson
Most Popular

    Easter Day at 9.30am – Family Breakfast

    Easter Day at 10.30am – Family Gathering with Baptisms

    Easter Day at 6pm – Easter Celebration with Baptisms

    CORNERSTONE CHURCH

    Good Friday at 10.45am – Morning Worship, joined by Harbourside Church

    Easter Day at 10.45am – Easter Day Celebration

    EMMANUEL (CofE)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Thursday, March 28 at 5.30pm – The Last Supper: a meal and service for Maundy Thursday

    Good Friday at 2pm – An Hour by the Cross

    Saturday, March 30 at 10am to noon – Easter Holiday Club for primary-aged children – booking essential (07871 194435)

    Easter Day at 11am – All-Age Communion

    HARBOURSIDE EVANGELICAL

    Good Friday at 7pm – Evening Communion Service

    Saturday, March 30 at 10am to noon – Egg Rolling, Egg Hunt, Egg Decorating and Coffee Morning

    Easter Day at 8am – Communion Breakfast

    Easter Day at 10.30am – Morning Service

    HOLY TRINITY (CofE)

    Thursday, March 28 at 2pm – Stations of the Cross

    Good Friday at 2pm – Meditation for Good Friday

    Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion with the Bishop of Hull

    OUR LADY AND ST PETER’S CHURCH (RC)

    Palm Sunday at 9am – Holy Mass

    Wednesday, March 27 at 10am – Healing Mass

    Wednesday, March 27, 6-8pm – Confessions

    Thursday, March 28 at 7pm – Holy Mass of the Lord’s Supper

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Thursday, March 28, 8-10pm – Adoration in front of the Altar of Repose

    Good Friday at 3pm – Liturgy of the Passion of The Lord

    Saturday, March 30 at 7pm – Easter Vigil

    Easter Day at 9am – Holy Mass

    Divine Mercy Sunday, April 7 – Holy Mass at 9am; Holy Hour 3pm-4pm; Holy Mass at 4pm

    PRIORY (CofE)

    Tuesday, March 26 at 7pm – Holy Communion & Healing prayer service

    Thursday, March 28 at 7pm – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion and stripping of the altars (with choir)

    Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Liturgy (with choir)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Good Friday at 4pm – Messy Church for Good Friday (in Church Rooms)

    Easter Day at 8am – Holy Communion

    Easter Day at 10.30am – Sung Eucharist (with all of our choirs)

    Easter Day at 6.30pm – Choral Evensong (with choir)

    SALVATION ARMY

    Good Friday at 10-10.30am – Good Friday Meditation

    Easter Day at 10am – Easter Sunday service

    SEWERBY METHODIST

    Good Friday at 10am – Celebration of the Passion

    Easter Day at 10am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion

    ST MARK’S WEST HILL (CofE)

    Easter Day at 10.30am – Easter Service

    ST JOHN’S BURLINGTON (Methodist)

    Good Friday at 11am – Celebration of the Passion

    Easter Day at 10.30am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion

    ST JOHN THE EVANGELIST SEWERBY (CofE)

    Good Friday at 10am – Good Friday service

    Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion with the Bishop of Hull

    BARMSTON, ALL SAINTS

    Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Day Holy Communion

    BEMPTON, ST MICHAEL

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Palm Sunday 10.30am – All Age Service with palms procession and ‘donkey’

    Thursday, March 28 at 6pm – Holy Communion with stripping of the altar and optional silent vigil

    Good Friday at noon – An hour at the foot of the cross

    Easter Day at 10.30am – Holy Communion of Easter Day

    BESSINGBY, ST MAGNUS

    Good Friday at 9.30am – Reflective Service

    Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Service

    BOYNTON, ST ANDREW

    Easter Day at 9.45am – Easter Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer)

    BURTON FLEMING, ST CUTHBERT

    Palm Sunday 11am – Holy Communion – Process from Burton Arms start 10.55am

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Tuesday, March 26 at 9.30am – ‘Pop-in’ Chat, refreshment and prayer

    Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion

    CARNABY, ST JOHN THE BAPTIST

    Easter Day at 11am – Holy Communion

    FLAMBOROUGH METHODIST

    Thursday, March 28 at 11am – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion

    Good Friday 1.30pm to 3.00pm – Walk of Witness, with Stations of the Cross, starting at Flamborough Methodist Church and finishing at St Oswald’s

    Easter Day at 11am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion

    FLAMBOROUGH, ST OSWALD

    Saturday, March 23 at 10.30am – ‘Rolling Towards Easter’ – fun activities for all the family in St Oswald’s Church Hall

    Thursday, March 28 at 10.30am – Said service of Holy Communion

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Thursday, March 28 at 7pm – Sung Eucharist with stripping of the altar and short vigil

    Good Friday at 10.30am – Good Friday Liturgy with Communion using the reserved sacrament

    Saturday, March 30 at 8pm – Service of New Fire and Renewal of Baptismal Vows followed by short silent vigil

    Easter Day at 10.30am – Sung Eucharist for Easter Day, with the choir

    GRINDALE, ST NICHOLAS

    Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion

    KILHAM, ALL SAINTS

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Thursday, March 28 at 10.30am – Morning Prayer followed by soup

    Thursday, March 28 at 7pm – Holy Communion with the Ad Hoc singers (directed by David Cooper)

    Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion

    REIGHTON, ST PETER

    See Speeton, St Leonard

    RUDSTON, ALL SAINTS

    Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Meditation on the Cross

    Saturday, March 30 at 8pm – Service of Light for Easter Eve

    Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion

    SPEETON, ST LEONARD

    Easter Day at 10am – Holy Communion of Easter Day, joint service with St Peter’s, Reighton

    ULROME, ST ANDREW

    Palm Sunday at 11am – Palm Sunday service

    Good Friday at 11am – Good Friday service

    Easter Day at 11am – Easter Celebration Service with Holy Communion

    WOLD NEWTON, ALL SAINTS

    Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Meditation on the Cross

    Easter Day at 9.45am – Easter Holy Communion

    Related topics:Bridlington