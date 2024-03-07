Here's a complete list of all the Easter church services in and around Bridlington
There will be an Open Air Good Friday Service, hosted by all the churches, on Good Friday at 11am on King Street, outside Boyes – all welcome.
CHRIST CHURCH (CofE)
Good Friday at 2pm – An Hour at the Cross
Easter Day at 9.30am – Family Breakfast
Easter Day at 10.30am – Family Gathering with Baptisms
Easter Day at 6pm – Easter Celebration with Baptisms
CORNERSTONE CHURCH
Good Friday at 10.45am – Morning Worship, joined by Harbourside Church
Easter Day at 10.45am – Easter Day Celebration
EMMANUEL (CofE)
Thursday, March 28 at 5.30pm – The Last Supper: a meal and service for Maundy Thursday
Good Friday at 2pm – An Hour by the Cross
Saturday, March 30 at 10am to noon – Easter Holiday Club for primary-aged children – booking essential (07871 194435)
Easter Day at 11am – All-Age Communion
HARBOURSIDE EVANGELICAL
Good Friday at 7pm – Evening Communion Service
Saturday, March 30 at 10am to noon – Egg Rolling, Egg Hunt, Egg Decorating and Coffee Morning
Easter Day at 8am – Communion Breakfast
Easter Day at 10.30am – Morning Service
HOLY TRINITY (CofE)
Thursday, March 28 at 2pm – Stations of the Cross
Good Friday at 2pm – Meditation for Good Friday
Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion with the Bishop of Hull
OUR LADY AND ST PETER’S CHURCH (RC)
Palm Sunday at 9am – Holy Mass
Wednesday, March 27 at 10am – Healing Mass
Wednesday, March 27, 6-8pm – Confessions
Thursday, March 28 at 7pm – Holy Mass of the Lord’s Supper
Thursday, March 28, 8-10pm – Adoration in front of the Altar of Repose
Good Friday at 3pm – Liturgy of the Passion of The Lord
Saturday, March 30 at 7pm – Easter Vigil
Easter Day at 9am – Holy Mass
Divine Mercy Sunday, April 7 – Holy Mass at 9am; Holy Hour 3pm-4pm; Holy Mass at 4pm
PRIORY (CofE)
Tuesday, March 26 at 7pm – Holy Communion & Healing prayer service
Thursday, March 28 at 7pm – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion and stripping of the altars (with choir)
Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Liturgy (with choir)
Good Friday at 4pm – Messy Church for Good Friday (in Church Rooms)
Easter Day at 8am – Holy Communion
Easter Day at 10.30am – Sung Eucharist (with all of our choirs)
Easter Day at 6.30pm – Choral Evensong (with choir)
SALVATION ARMY
Good Friday at 10-10.30am – Good Friday Meditation
Easter Day at 10am – Easter Sunday service
SEWERBY METHODIST
Good Friday at 10am – Celebration of the Passion
Easter Day at 10am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion
ST MARK’S WEST HILL (CofE)
Easter Day at 10.30am – Easter Service
ST JOHN’S BURLINGTON (Methodist)
Good Friday at 11am – Celebration of the Passion
Easter Day at 10.30am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion
ST JOHN THE EVANGELIST SEWERBY (CofE)
Good Friday at 10am – Good Friday service
Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion with the Bishop of Hull
BARMSTON, ALL SAINTS
Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Day Holy Communion
BEMPTON, ST MICHAEL
Palm Sunday 10.30am – All Age Service with palms procession and ‘donkey’
Thursday, March 28 at 6pm – Holy Communion with stripping of the altar and optional silent vigil
Good Friday at noon – An hour at the foot of the cross
Easter Day at 10.30am – Holy Communion of Easter Day
BESSINGBY, ST MAGNUS
Good Friday at 9.30am – Reflective Service
Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Service
BOYNTON, ST ANDREW
Easter Day at 9.45am – Easter Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer)
BURTON FLEMING, ST CUTHBERT
Palm Sunday 11am – Holy Communion – Process from Burton Arms start 10.55am
Tuesday, March 26 at 9.30am – ‘Pop-in’ Chat, refreshment and prayer
Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion
CARNABY, ST JOHN THE BAPTIST
Easter Day at 11am – Holy Communion
FLAMBOROUGH METHODIST
Thursday, March 28 at 11am – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion
Good Friday 1.30pm to 3.00pm – Walk of Witness, with Stations of the Cross, starting at Flamborough Methodist Church and finishing at St Oswald’s
Easter Day at 11am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion
FLAMBOROUGH, ST OSWALD
Saturday, March 23 at 10.30am – ‘Rolling Towards Easter’ – fun activities for all the family in St Oswald’s Church Hall
Thursday, March 28 at 10.30am – Said service of Holy Communion
Thursday, March 28 at 7pm – Sung Eucharist with stripping of the altar and short vigil
Good Friday at 10.30am – Good Friday Liturgy with Communion using the reserved sacrament
Saturday, March 30 at 8pm – Service of New Fire and Renewal of Baptismal Vows followed by short silent vigil
Easter Day at 10.30am – Sung Eucharist for Easter Day, with the choir
GRINDALE, ST NICHOLAS
Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion
KILHAM, ALL SAINTS
Thursday, March 28 at 10.30am – Morning Prayer followed by soup
Thursday, March 28 at 7pm – Holy Communion with the Ad Hoc singers (directed by David Cooper)
Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion
REIGHTON, ST PETER
See Speeton, St Leonard
RUDSTON, ALL SAINTS
Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Meditation on the Cross
Saturday, March 30 at 8pm – Service of Light for Easter Eve
Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion
SPEETON, ST LEONARD
Easter Day at 10am – Holy Communion of Easter Day, joint service with St Peter’s, Reighton
ULROME, ST ANDREW
Palm Sunday at 11am – Palm Sunday service
Good Friday at 11am – Good Friday service
Easter Day at 11am – Easter Celebration Service with Holy Communion
WOLD NEWTON, ALL SAINTS
Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Meditation on the Cross
Easter Day at 9.45am – Easter Holy Communion