Here's a complete list of all the Easter church services in and around Bridlington

St Oswald’s Church at Flamborough. Photo by Jonathan Gawthorpe

There will be an Open Air Good Friday Service, hosted by all the churches, on Good Friday at 11am on King Street, outside Boyes – all welcome.

CHRIST CHURCH (CofE)

Good Friday at 2pm – An Hour at the Cross

Christ Church in Bridlington. Photo by Phil Hutchinson

Easter Day at 9.30am – Family Breakfast

Easter Day at 10.30am – Family Gathering with Baptisms

Easter Day at 6pm – Easter Celebration with Baptisms

CORNERSTONE CHURCH

Good Friday at 10.45am – Morning Worship, joined by Harbourside Church

Easter Day at 10.45am – Easter Day Celebration

EMMANUEL (CofE)

Thursday, March 28 at 5.30pm – The Last Supper: a meal and service for Maundy Thursday

Good Friday at 2pm – An Hour by the Cross

Saturday, March 30 at 10am to noon – Easter Holiday Club for primary-aged children – booking essential (07871 194435)

Easter Day at 11am – All-Age Communion

HARBOURSIDE EVANGELICAL

Good Friday at 7pm – Evening Communion Service

Saturday, March 30 at 10am to noon – Egg Rolling, Egg Hunt, Egg Decorating and Coffee Morning

Easter Day at 8am – Communion Breakfast

Easter Day at 10.30am – Morning Service

HOLY TRINITY (CofE)

Thursday, March 28 at 2pm – Stations of the Cross

Good Friday at 2pm – Meditation for Good Friday

Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion with the Bishop of Hull

OUR LADY AND ST PETER’S CHURCH (RC)

Palm Sunday at 9am – Holy Mass

Wednesday, March 27 at 10am – Healing Mass

Wednesday, March 27, 6-8pm – Confessions

Thursday, March 28 at 7pm – Holy Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Thursday, March 28, 8-10pm – Adoration in front of the Altar of Repose

Good Friday at 3pm – Liturgy of the Passion of The Lord

Saturday, March 30 at 7pm – Easter Vigil

Easter Day at 9am – Holy Mass

Divine Mercy Sunday, April 7 – Holy Mass at 9am; Holy Hour 3pm-4pm; Holy Mass at 4pm

PRIORY (CofE)

Tuesday, March 26 at 7pm – Holy Communion & Healing prayer service

Thursday, March 28 at 7pm – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion and stripping of the altars (with choir)

Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Liturgy (with choir)

Good Friday at 4pm – Messy Church for Good Friday (in Church Rooms)

Easter Day at 8am – Holy Communion

Easter Day at 10.30am – Sung Eucharist (with all of our choirs)

Easter Day at 6.30pm – Choral Evensong (with choir)

SALVATION ARMY

Good Friday at 10-10.30am – Good Friday Meditation

Easter Day at 10am – Easter Sunday service

SEWERBY METHODIST

Good Friday at 10am – Celebration of the Passion

Easter Day at 10am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion

ST MARK’S WEST HILL (CofE)

Easter Day at 10.30am – Easter Service

ST JOHN’S BURLINGTON (Methodist)

Good Friday at 11am – Celebration of the Passion

Easter Day at 10.30am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion

ST JOHN THE EVANGELIST SEWERBY (CofE)

Good Friday at 10am – Good Friday service

Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion with the Bishop of Hull

BARMSTON, ALL SAINTS

Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Day Holy Communion

BEMPTON, ST MICHAEL

Palm Sunday 10.30am – All Age Service with palms procession and ‘donkey’

Thursday, March 28 at 6pm – Holy Communion with stripping of the altar and optional silent vigil

Good Friday at noon – An hour at the foot of the cross

Easter Day at 10.30am – Holy Communion of Easter Day

BESSINGBY, ST MAGNUS

Good Friday at 9.30am – Reflective Service

Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Service

BOYNTON, ST ANDREW

Easter Day at 9.45am – Easter Holy Communion (Book of Common Prayer)

BURTON FLEMING, ST CUTHBERT

Palm Sunday 11am – Holy Communion – Process from Burton Arms start 10.55am

Tuesday, March 26 at 9.30am – ‘Pop-in’ Chat, refreshment and prayer

Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion

CARNABY, ST JOHN THE BAPTIST

Easter Day at 11am – Holy Communion

FLAMBOROUGH METHODIST

Thursday, March 28 at 11am – Maundy Thursday Holy Communion

Good Friday 1.30pm to 3.00pm – Walk of Witness, with Stations of the Cross, starting at Flamborough Methodist Church and finishing at St Oswald’s

Easter Day at 11am – Easter Day service with Holy Communion

FLAMBOROUGH, ST OSWALD

Saturday, March 23 at 10.30am – ‘Rolling Towards Easter’ – fun activities for all the family in St Oswald’s Church Hall

Thursday, March 28 at 10.30am – Said service of Holy Communion

Thursday, March 28 at 7pm – Sung Eucharist with stripping of the altar and short vigil

Good Friday at 10.30am – Good Friday Liturgy with Communion using the reserved sacrament

Saturday, March 30 at 8pm – Service of New Fire and Renewal of Baptismal Vows followed by short silent vigil

Easter Day at 10.30am – Sung Eucharist for Easter Day, with the choir

GRINDALE, ST NICHOLAS

Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion

KILHAM, ALL SAINTS

Thursday, March 28 at 10.30am – Morning Prayer followed by soup

Thursday, March 28 at 7pm – Holy Communion with the Ad Hoc singers (directed by David Cooper)

Easter Day at 11am – Easter Holy Communion

REIGHTON, ST PETER

See Speeton, St Leonard

RUDSTON, ALL SAINTS

Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Meditation on the Cross

Saturday, March 30 at 8pm – Service of Light for Easter Eve

Easter Day at 9.30am – Easter Holy Communion

SPEETON, ST LEONARD

Easter Day at 10am – Holy Communion of Easter Day, joint service with St Peter’s, Reighton

ULROME, ST ANDREW

Palm Sunday at 11am – Palm Sunday service

Good Friday at 11am – Good Friday service

Easter Day at 11am – Easter Celebration Service with Holy Communion

WOLD NEWTON, ALL SAINTS

Good Friday at 2pm – Good Friday Meditation on the Cross