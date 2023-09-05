Heritage Open Days: Here's what's going on in and around Bridlington this September

2 . The Bayle Museum

The Bayle Museum is on Baylegate, Old Town, Bridlington. The Bayle is a Grade I listed building and Ancient Monument dating back to the 12th Century, housing the Bayle Museum, which features a collection of artefacts dedicated to the history of the local area. Showcasing Bridlington’s illustrious history through interactive exhibitions, games, and lifelike models. The Museum welcomes visitors of all ages and there is plenty to entertain the whole family. On September 9, visitors can explore from 11:00am- 16:00pm, however guided tours available at: 11:30am,13:00pm,14:30pm. Photo: Heritage Open Days