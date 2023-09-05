Heritage Open Days: Here's what's going on in and around Bridlington this September

Here are all the free Heritage Open Days events taking place in and around Bridlington this September.
Every September thousands of volunteers across England organise Heritage Open Day events to celebrate history and culture. It is a fantastic chance to explore hidden places and learn something new- and all events are free.
The Bridlington area has a number of interesting historical landmarks to explore, from the Harbour Heritage Museum to the Early Baptist Chapel, there are so many interesting places to learn about in the town.
Further afield, the Flamborough Chalk Tower and the unusual Rudston Church and Monolith are places to visit for those venturing outside of Bridlington.
Please note the Bridlington Lobster Hatchery and Laboratory event has been cancelled.
1. Hebblethwaite House
Hebblethwaite House is situated on 7&9 Westgate, Bridlington. The house was built c.1670 as a Merchants House and is an eight bay building of brick with Artisan Mannerist details. The building was a Bank for 200 yrs until 2008 and was then empty until 2020. The house is currently being restored as a family home. Tours hourly from: 10:00am-16:00pm on September 9, 12, 14 and 16. Pre-booking is required. Photo: Heritage Open Days
2. The Bayle Museum
The Bayle Museum is on Baylegate, Old Town, Bridlington. The Bayle is a Grade I listed building and Ancient Monument dating back to the 12th Century, housing the Bayle Museum, which features a collection of artefacts dedicated to the history of the local area. Showcasing Bridlington’s illustrious history through interactive exhibitions, games, and lifelike models. The Museum welcomes visitors of all ages and there is plenty to entertain the whole family. On September 9, visitors can explore from 11:00am- 16:00pm, however guided tours available at: 11:30am,13:00pm,14:30pm. Photo: Heritage Open Days
3. St John’s Burlington Methodist Church
St John’s Burlington Methodist Church is located on St. Johns Street, Bridlington.it is a grade II listed building within the old town and was built in 1884. its distinctive exterior makes it an important landmark for the town. Saturday 9 September: Big Breakfast 09:00am- 12:00pm. Coffee Morning and Tours: 09:30am-11:30am. Annual Autumn Show: 12:00pm-16:30pm
Sunday 10 September: Worship Service: 10:30am-12:00pm
Monday 11 September: Coffee Morning and Tours: 09:30am-11:30am
Wednesday 13 September: Coffee Morning and Tours: 09:30am-11:30am
Saturday 16 September: Coffee Morning and Tours: 09:30am-11:30am. Organ Recital: 10:30am
Sunday 17 September: Worship Service: 10:30am-12:00pm. Organ Recital 14:30pm Photo: Heritage Open Days
4. Chalk Tower
The Chalk Tower is located on Lighthouse Road, Flamborough. The tower was built in 1674 by Sir John Clayton and George Blake. Since 1952 the tower has been listed Grade II* as a beacon tower. The Friends of the Chalk Tower have a licence with ERYC to open the ground floor to the public for special events. It will be open on September 10 and 17, from 14:00pm-16:00pm. Photo: Heritage Open Days